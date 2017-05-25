WATCH: Lib Dems replace Party Election Broadcast with personal message from Tim Farron about Manchester

Powerful stuff from Tim Farron tonight. We withdrew our scheduled Party Election Broadcast and replaced it with two and a half minutes of Tim talking about the Manchester attack and how it bringing people together, not creating the division the terrorists want.

He talked about the Manchester he loves and the experience of being at the vigil on Tuesday night.

It was a very heartfelt and moving monologue, an act of solidarity before the election campaign starts again in earnest tomorrow. It’s not going to win us seats, but it is a good thing for our country.

Watch it here. A transcript is below.



Manchester is my capital city. I didn’t apply to university there because it was too close to home. It was a place we went to when we got to 18 well maybe 17, we went to Hacienda, Afflecks Palace, to enjoy the bright lights and the glamour of Manchester.

I love Manchester and I was there again last night at the vigil and just hours after the devastation of that terrorist outrage people stood together in that community in that big Albert Square jam-packed with people. People come from miles. I talked to an elderly couple. They come from miles they said. I said, where from? From Oldham. Well that can be miles away from Manchester from one point of view.

It was just a wonderful experience of seeing people coming together and it occurred to me as I walked through the streets afterwards talking to people and just observing what’s going around, I bumped into people who were going into gigs, sat outside bars carrying on as normal. I was proud of them. It struck me.

But what also strikes me is almost by the hour now we get the name of another child, maybe some of them are adults but they’re all someone’s children. Dead. People whose lives have been lost. Another family utterly, utterly shattered and it’s heart breaking. My kids each know somebody who was there on that night and for all of us it feels beyond devastating, beyond heart breaking.

So here’s the thing. You see, we will remember those 22 children. We will remember every single one of them and we will stand by their family. We will put our arms around them. They will be never forgotten but the terrorists will.

Here’s the thing. He died in vain. He died to divide us. He died to set us against one another.

What did I see in Manchester? People putting their arms around one another. We saw the homeless guy who did everything he could to help people who were suffering and in need at that dark time on Monday night. We saw Muslim cabbies giving free rides to people. We saw people open up their homes. That’s the Britain I love and that’s the Britain the terrorists want to destroy. And only a day and a half after that devastating terrorist attack he has already lost, they have already lost.

It feels raw now, it really feels raw but I want to just say those children they’re our children. We’re all Manchester. We’re all Britain. In the words of Tony Walsh the poet ‘we’re all Britain whether we are born here or drawn here’.