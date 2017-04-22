WATCH: Nick Clegg on Newsnight giving a clue about our election strategy

Nick Clegg appeared on Newsnight on Wednesday night at the end of a feature on Tory/Lib Dem marginals in the South West.
He said that Theresa May had called the election for cynical and opportunistic reasons, to try and “hoover up a huge majority” before the effects of Brexit hit and capitalising on the weakness of Corbyn.
He said that issues like the chronic underfunding of the NHS and schools were also important and were being overshadowed by Brexit.
In an interesting glimpse to our election strategy, he said that it was clear that Theresa May would still be PM and the Tories would still be the party of Government and the key test now was how to provide effective opposition to that Government. We are not going to sustain Theresa May in power to “implement a self-harming hard brexit” and we certainly aren’t going to help Jeremy Corbyn into Downing Street.
You can already see the Tories ramping up the fear of Corbyn as PM. There is a rush of articles suggesting that he might win. We should not dismiss these, whatever the polls say, because the role of blatant lies in winning both the 2015 election and the referendum is well documented.
What May is most worried about, of course, is not Corbyn, because he is no threat, but a massive group of Lib Dems holding her government’s feet to the fire. Let’s make that happen over the next 7 weeks.
You can listen to the whole feature here from about 30 minutes in.
Areas like Cornwall will be interesting. They did vote to Leave the EU, but then quickly put in requests to the Government to have their current EU funding guaranteed, and I think it’s an area ripe for regret and/or resentment about how the Leave campaign operated and the Tories are handling negotiations.
The Cornish votes vs the result has been one of the key graphics used by the MakeVotesMatter campaign to show system works, so I expect a few extra people to be extra motivated to replace the Tories, preferably with us.
The Lib Dems are best positioned to speak for those who voted remain, however the strategy since the referendum means that, largely, Lib Dem concerns in all other areas of political life are “overshadowed by Brexit”. It seems that Clegg is speaking about the Lib Dem party rather than its election strategy.
Yet again it seems that the party is more likely to support May over Corbyn, but why is this the case? If you return to the quote about underfunding of schools and NHS and our beliefs fall far more in line with Corbyn than the government spending a good chunk of the budget to bring back grammar schools and is making further and further cuts to those with psychological mental health needs.
Things seem to be shifting very quickly at the moment – could we see Polls putting us ahead of Labour ?
Lots of Labour voters are primarily Anti-Tory or just general Centre-Left, they vote Labour because they are the largest Alternative to The Conservatives. If those voters get the idea that we are replacing Labour as The 2nd Party could large numbers start to shift to us ?
Equally, many Vote Tory as a protection against the threat of Labour, if that threat seems to be dissoving might they think again ?
I dont say that any of this is the most likely outcome, just that its possible.
I dont envy the people in charge of Targetting, the ground is shifting under our feet.
Nick Clegg clearly remains more drawn towards the Tories compared to his flat out ‘no Corbyn deal whatsoever’.
I just don’t understand what specific policies Corbyn supports that makes the LibDem leadership more likely to consider cosying up to the Tories again.
@ Dave Orbison,
There is a willingness to overlook tory incompetence.
As for policies, the Liberal Democrat Party would do well to steer clear of any debate about the NHS and how it came to be in its current parlous state.
Dave
“I just don’t understand what specific policies Corbyn supports that makes the LibDem leadership more likely to consider cosying up to the Tories again.”
Venezuelan socialism.
Jane, Isn’t that mainly down to ruinous PFI contracts entered into by Gordon and Tony over their 13 years, in an attempt to put on later generations the cost of paying for new hospitals that they weren’t prepared to pay for when they were in power?
Just asking …
Apologies, I should have put Jayne.
Even if Libdem chooses Tories over Corbyn, supply and confidence would be a far safer choice. Every single Lib-Con Coalition in the history benefited the Tories.
@ David Evans.
Wasn’t it the Conservatives who introduced PfI schemes, admirably opposed by Harriet Harman and Alisatiar Darling who perceptively saw it as creeping privatisation. Yes New Labour did sign off many such schemes nevertheless.
When the Tories continued with PFI under the guise of PFI2 , did the Liberal Democrats who enabled them during the coalition years, put up a fight against this privatisation and refuse to have anything to do with schemes that indebted future generations, let alone this one, with the cost of infrastructure projects?
Just telling…..
I thought it interesting when one lady interviewed said that she would not vote for a party that called her stupid for voting Leave. Obviously Nick Clegg was not there to argue, but to understand. I personally would have said ‘I should be so lucky. I get called a Remoaner, a Saboteur, an Enemy of the People. Obviously you are not that, and neither am I’
In my opinion, this strategy is spot on. It is clear that May and the Conservatives are going to win the election so we should be fighting on the basis of being an effective opposition and denying her a landslide victory.
The additional nuance I would add is reminding people that landslide victories in the past brought us the poll tax and the Iraq war. An effective opposition is vital to hold governments to account.
Of course, this goes against established wisdom that you need to project yourself as a party of government. However, credibility demands that aim instead at opposition. It also has the advantages of (a) being true and (b) defusing the “coalition of chaos” line that the Tories are running.
Manfarang – Venezuelan socialism? Really?
Tories are ripping the heart out of public services, the NHS is being starved of cash, people are committing suicide as a result of benefits cuts, schools are in crisis and the amount of debt under the Tories is far, far greater than that under Labour. Yet another coalition with Tories is more palatable with you than the with Corbyn because you create and project an image to with which you label Corbyn based on nothing other than dogma.
PFI was a disaster. The Tories brought this in not that this absolves Labour. Corbyn? Oh yes he opposed it but why look at facts when loathing and prejudice can guide you.
Dave
I remember well the Lib-Lab. Guess which group among the Labour MPs was opposed to it. Somethings don’t change in British politics.
Lib-Lab pact 1978
@ Mark Goodrich,
You currently have 9 MPs. How many do you think you will have after this election?
You have already conceded victory to the Conservatives, what on earth makes you think the party will have enough MPs to be an effective opposition?
I can’t vote for your party because I believe that the pinnacle of its ambition is another ‘crossed- fingers’ coalition with the Conservatives.
Jayne
There will be no coalition with the Conservatives because of Brexit.
@ Manfarang,
So why does Tim Farron refuse to rule one out?
Jayne
He isn’t ruling it in.