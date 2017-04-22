WATCH: Nick Clegg on Newsnight giving a clue about our election strategy

Nick Clegg appeared on Newsnight on Wednesday night at the end of a feature on Tory/Lib Dem marginals in the South West.

He said that Theresa May had called the election for cynical and opportunistic reasons, to try and “hoover up a huge majority” before the effects of Brexit hit and capitalising on the weakness of Corbyn.

He said that issues like the chronic underfunding of the NHS and schools were also important and were being overshadowed by Brexit.

In an interesting glimpse to our election strategy, he said that it was clear that Theresa May would still be PM and the Tories would still be the party of Government and the key test now was how to provide effective opposition to that Government. We are not going to sustain Theresa May in power to “implement a self-harming hard brexit” and we certainly aren’t going to help Jeremy Corbyn into Downing Street.

You can already see the Tories ramping up the fear of Corbyn as PM. There is a rush of articles suggesting that he might win. We should not dismiss these, whatever the polls say, because the role of blatant lies in winning both the 2015 election and the referendum is well documented.

What May is most worried about, of course, is not Corbyn, because he is no threat, but a massive group of Lib Dems holding her government’s feet to the fire. Let’s make that happen over the next 7 weeks.

You can listen to the whole feature here from about 30 minutes in.