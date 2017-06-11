WATCH: Nick Clegg’s concession speech: We need to reach out to each other and heal divisions

Having spent all Thursday night at the count, I’ve been catching up on the results programmes to see how the extraordinary night unfolded.

I’m still pretty devastated that we’ve lost the country’s foremost authority on matters European from Parliament when we most need him.

Here is his typically gracious concession speech, in which he talks about the importance of people from all parties reaching out to each other to heal the division in the country. I suspect he would have said exactly the same thing if he had won.

I’m still at the stage where I feel sick every time I think of the House of Commons without Nick in it. I have no doubt, though, that he will, if he wants, find a public role where he can continue to be an authoritative, reasoned, internationalist voice.

There are few people in life who are irreplaceable, but as Brexit spokesperson, Nick is one of them.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings