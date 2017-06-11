Caron Lindsay

WATCH: Nick Clegg’s concession speech: We need to reach out to each other and heal divisions

By | Sun 11th June 2017 - 5:56 pm

Having spent all Thursday night at the count, I’ve been catching up on the results programmes to see how the extraordinary night unfolded.

I’m still pretty devastated that we’ve lost the country’s foremost authority on matters European from Parliament when we most need him.

Here is his typically gracious concession speech, in which he talks about the importance of people from all parties reaching out to each other to heal the division in the country. I suspect he would have said exactly the same thing if he had won.

I’m still at the stage where I feel sick every time I think of the House of Commons without Nick in it. I have no doubt, though, that he will, if he wants, find a public role where he can continue to be an authoritative, reasoned, internationalist voice.

There are few people in life who are irreplaceable, but as Brexit spokesperson, Nick is one of them.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

6 Comments

  • Ian 11th Jun '17 - 6:56pm

    On the contrary, this election has done him and us a favour in freeing him from parliament. Despite his intelligence and skills, he could never have escaped from the tuition fees catastrophe – just as May will never recover from Thursday – and having him hanging around parliament as a shadow of his former self, dragging his legacy around like an old man chained to a heavy rock, wasn’t helping him or us. He won’t have any difficulty finding something more rewarding (and hopefully socially worthwhile) to do with his time.

  • Mike S 11th Jun '17 - 7:38pm

    Yes Caron, I do agree with you here.
    The party can ill afford to lose Nick’s expertise now (as I’ve openly said elsewhere)

    I would hope a consultancy type role (and guest speaker slots) will be found for him and he will continue to inform debate and advise on strategy as a more softer Brexit (hopefully) now begins to be pursued.

  • Eddie Sammon 11th Jun '17 - 8:13pm

    I thought this was a great speech. I’m concerned about Britain and Nick is right that political opponents need to reach out to each other. However I am concerned by what I am seeing. I’ve never known such hatred against the Conservatives and that must mean a dislike of centrists and many liberals too. We need to make the moral case for liberalism and tolerance stronger than before otherwise Britain is going to become a very divided and unhappy place.

  • paul 11th Jun '17 - 8:41pm

    Ian I couldn’t agree more, it’s a step forward for social liberalism. The reason Nick Clegg lost his seat was reneging on tuition fees and the adherence to public sector cuts and the freeze on public sector pay amongst other things. A classic liberal is not a social liberal and not the party I will be joining.

  • Andrew McCaig 11th Jun '17 - 8:58pm

    Paul,
    Is that why Greg Mulholland lost his very similar seat? Students had absolutely no reason to take any revenge on him, but they were offered far more by Labour in this election than by us…

    Don’t read too much into the significance of individual results. We did very badly in every seat where we were facing Labour and that is mainly because they were up 10% on last time and we were not….

  • Ian 11th Jun '17 - 9:30pm

    @ Andrew and that is partly because we ceded the chance to be the party that champions an end to inter-generational unfairness thanks to Clegg’s catastrophic mistake, and partly because we appointed numpties to run our 2017 campaign who were clueless as to the public mood and whose only achievement was to salvage a tiny bit of Mr Coetzee’s reputation by undercutting even his blinkered misjudgement.

