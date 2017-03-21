WATCH: The Conference rally with Olney, Clegg, Farron, Malik and Pearcey

We reported on the Conference rally the other night. Now you can watch the whole thing here. See Sarah Olney thank her helpers and talk about why she joined the party and is fighting Brexit. See Nick Clegg take apart the Brexiteers’ case and warn of the populists undermining the checks on their power. See Jackie Pearcey tell us why we should go to Manchester Gorton to help her. See Hina Malik talk about her passion for dives it and how Simon Hughes and Nick Clegg persuaded her to join the party.
Finally, Tim Farron, after the obligatory pops at George Osborne and Dr Paul Nuttall, talk of Liberal Democrat values of internationalism and of giving EU nationals the right to stay and about why the people having the final say on the Brexit deal was so important.
Enjoy!
Could we please stop referring to Paul Nuttall as ‘doctor’; it has been established that he has no right to that title.
‘passion for dives it and’
Clearly this phrase has been editted by a spell checker.
Presumably ‘diversity’ is meant.
I was there.
All 5 speeches were excellent.
Well worth watching.
Lol, “……judges doing their job as enemies of the people”, couldn’t concentrate after that.
Great speech by Cleggie though.
UKIP’s current leader, Paul Nuttall MEP, was on the Andrew Marr show on 21/5/2017. He was asked about Commonwealth people who want to bring their “Aunties” to the UK for “family reunion”. (When Nigel Farage made this point his demeanour implied that he knew that this would be controversial, seen as cynical by some, but causing more people to vote Leave).
Andrew Marr is wrong because family reunion applies to people who have been granted asylum or won asylum appeals.
Nigel Farage’s statement was perceived during the referendum as increasing their relatives’ prospects of being more likely to come to the UK if the number of EU citizens coming is reduced.
Paul Nuttall replied about the Australian points system and visas for people who can demonstrate that they have skills that the UK needs. He did not disavow Nigel Farage (he never does).
Andrew Marr did not try again.
The Tory manifesto is Theresa May’s personal statement. She said so herself. The “dementia tax” shows her abilities as an economist. She also wants to be in charge of the Brexit negotiations, which are likely to be mainly about economic factors and interpersonal relationships. David Cameron’s negotiations showed how difficult this can be.
Theresa May’s manifesto provides that when an elderly house-owner goes into residential care his/her house will not be sold to pay for the care while he/she is alive or his/her spouse is alive. Maintenance issues may arise, such as heating and keeping the weather out. If the son/s or daughter/s are told that he/she will inherit the house and move into the house they would be liable for eviction on the death/s of the parent/s to pay for the accumulated care bills unless they can raise a suitably large mortgage or bridging loan very quickly. The condition of the house would be relevant to the lender, as would the time taken for probate.