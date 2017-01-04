WATCH: The fightback continues in 2017 and READ how it’s happening in the South West

A short video released by the party over the holiday period summing up the last two years. Enjoy and share.

The Guardian has been speaking to Lib Dems across the South West and report on this strong fightback in action, quoting Western Counties chair Gavin Grant:

Even in places where leave was strongest, such as Yeovil and rural south Somerset, Grant says the party believes there are enough angry remain voters to take back parliamentary seats. “Our research shows around half of the remain vote see this issue as the single most important issue,” he said. He believes the party now also has a good chance of winning Wiltshire county council in 2017, which would mean taking more than 20 Conservative seats. “It’s a tall order but we are motivated and people are out doing the work in a way I have not seen for years.”

Ross Henley, who won last month’s Blackdown by-election with an amazing 70% of the vote was also featured:

“To be honest I thought we would run the Tories close, I never ever dreamt we would get this vote,” Henley laughed, sitting in the tiny village shop cafe. “But now morale is really high. People helped in this byelection from all over the country.” Lib Dem strategists are pinning their hopes for rebuilding after the dire results in 2015 on a resurgence in the south-west, their former heartland, where the party lost all 10 of its seats in the last election. Since then, the party has been quietly notching up its best council byelection results in 20 years, with a net gain of 28 seats compared with net losses for Labour of four seats, Ukip of three and the Conservatives of 33 seats.

And Yeovil’s Daisy Benson talked about why this all matters:

Daisy Benson, the party’s candidate in Ashdown’s former seat in Yeovil, said the party was right to throw everything it could at even the smallest byelections. “I care about social justice and inequality but I also think that if you don’t win elections, you can’t do much about it,” she said. “When I was lead councillor for housing in Reading, I could actually change things.”

The party welcomed Amanda Broom, who worked for the local Conservative MP, last year. She talked about why she had joined and her hopes for the future: