WATCH: The first Scottish Party Election Broadcast

By | Fri 12th May 2017 - 1:15 pm

Last night the first Party Election Broadcast of the year was shown in Scotland.

It’s a re-worked and updated version of the Groundhog Day PPB broadcast earlier this year. Tim Farron has also re-done his piece to refer directly to the election.

The commentary includes direct reference to the so-called Rape Clause which has horrified so many people across the country.

Enjoy.

What do you think? The original version of this went down pretty well when it was first broadcast in January.

And any guesses as to who is doing the voiceovers?

One Comment

  • Michael BG 12th May '17 - 2:14pm

    I wonder if the English one has been updated. It was on recently but I didn’t watch it as it looked like it was the same one that I had seen being broadcast at least three times before. I think it is boring. And it being repeated again and again just makes it even more boring. I think it is a great way to turn voters off from voting Liberal Democrat. Nearly as good at turning people away from us as the 2015 party election broadcast.

    All political broadcasts are now only broadcast in the early evening and I expect that mostly the same people are watching news programmes at this time. Therefore repeating the same broadcast or one that looks the same will have diminishing positive affects and increasing negative results.

    I would hope that those deciding on the content and number of repeats would have done some research on how effective second or third or fourth repeats are.

