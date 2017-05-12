WATCH: The first Scottish Party Election Broadcast

Last night the first Party Election Broadcast of the year was shown in Scotland.

It’s a re-worked and updated version of the Groundhog Day PPB broadcast earlier this year. Tim Farron has also re-done his piece to refer directly to the election.

The commentary includes direct reference to the so-called Rape Clause which has horrified so many people across the country.

Enjoy.

What do you think? The original version of this went down pretty well when it was first broadcast in January.

And any guesses as to who is doing the voiceovers?

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings