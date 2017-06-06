Caron Lindsay

WATCH: The Lib Dem manifesto launch in British Sign Language

By | Tue 6th June 2017 - 5:17 pm

From a couple of weeks ago, a reminder of Tim Farron’s speech from the Lib Dem manifesto launch in British Sign Language

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

Read more by or more about , or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarKatharine Pindar 6th Jun - 9:23pm
    Too busy helping in Tim's constituency and getting home late to post lately, but it was grand to canvass with Tim, albeit briefly, on Saturday,...
  • User AvatarMike S 6th Jun - 9:23pm
    I've always liked Nick Clegg I happen to think he's a thoroughly decent guy who made an unfortunate mistake which with hindsight proved devastating. This...
  • User AvatarPeter Watson 6th Jun - 9:18pm
    @Martin "Three seats in total." But looking on the bright side, still representing the whole (mainland) UK.
  • User AvatarPeter Martin 6th Jun - 9:08pm
    @ Andrew Milmoth, It's not going to be conducive to have an in depth discussion of how WTO rules work but I'd just quote: "Under...
  • User AvatarMartin 6th Jun - 9:07pm
    Electoral Calculus is predicting Ceredigion; Orkney and Shetland; and Westmorland and Lonsdale. Three seats in total.
  • User AvatarPaul Pettinger 6th Jun - 9:05pm
    I can only refer you to Bill Le Breton's last post Sesenco. Please reread it.