WATCH: The party’s new video

It’s certainly short and sweet.
What do you think?
It’s telling people that we are winning again, and that a vote for us will change Britain’s future, which appears to be our new slogan. Certainly that’s what’s painted over the bus.
Very good. We need one of these every single day until June 8th, all over social media
Doesn’t feel right without “chart by John B Grout and Brian Milnes” on it
I’m concerned people won’t understand what this is about, so could dismiss it, but hopefully it will be played/posted with a bit of context.
There are also vox pops by ordinary voters, talking about why they are voting Lib Dem this time. I saw a few at HQ this afternoon. It all looks much slicker than 2015.
Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic
and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here.
Please respect it and all readers of the site.
If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to
show this. You must be registered for our forum and can
then login on this public site
with the same username and password.
To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.
Your email is never published.
Required fields are marked *
Very good. We need one of these every single day until June 8th, all over social media
Doesn’t feel right without “chart by John B Grout and Brian Milnes” on it
I’m concerned people won’t understand what this is about, so could dismiss it, but hopefully it will be played/posted with a bit of context.
There are also vox pops by ordinary voters, talking about why they are voting Lib Dem this time. I saw a few at HQ this afternoon. It all looks much slicker than 2015.