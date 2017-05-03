The Voice

WATCH: The party’s new video

By | Wed 3rd May 2017 - 8:08 pm

It’s certainly short and sweet.

What do you think?

It’s telling people that we are winning again, and that a vote for us will change Britain’s future, which appears to be our new slogan. Certainly that’s what’s painted over the bus.

4 Comments

  • Gary 3rd May '17 - 8:13pm

    Very good. We need one of these every single day until June 8th, all over social media

  • Alfie Finan 3rd May '17 - 8:33pm

    Doesn’t feel right without “chart by John B Grout and Brian Milnes” on it

  • Fiona 3rd May '17 - 8:37pm

    I’m concerned people won’t understand what this is about, so could dismiss it, but hopefully it will be played/posted with a bit of context.

  • Laurence Cox 3rd May '17 - 8:46pm

    There are also vox pops by ordinary voters, talking about why they are voting Lib Dem this time. I saw a few at HQ this afternoon. It all looks much slicker than 2015.

