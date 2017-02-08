WATCH: Tim Farron on Sky News: “It’s a dark day”

Tim Farron was on Sky News this evening just before MPs voted for the final time on the Article 50 Bill before it goes to the Lords. He could not conceal his anger at the Tory and Labour MPs who had simply given the Government carte blanche to pursue a hard Brexit that “wasn’t on the ballot paper.” He called those MPs who had defied the Tory and Labour whips noble and suggested that history would be kind to them.

"It's a very dark day" @timfarron reacts to likelihood of third reading of Brexit bill passing with no amendments https://t.co/Ny1WmUVjjI — Sky News Tonight (@SkyNewsTonight) February 8, 2017

He outlined what would happen next in an email to members and supporters:

Tonight’s vote isn’t the end of the process. Over the next few weeks, Liberal Democrats in the House of Lords will seek to make changes to the government’s plans. Our goal will be to protect Britain’s membership of the single market, protect the rights of EU citizens in the UK and to give the people the final say on Theresa May’s deal. If we do not succeed and the people will not get a final say on the deal, then when MPs get to vote on these plans again Liberal Democrats will again vote against triggering article 50. Even once the Government has triggered Article 50 we will keep on campaigning all the way through the negotiations.

Nick Clegg has said, through the Open Britain organisation: