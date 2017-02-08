WATCH: Tim Farron on Sky News: “It’s a dark day”

Tim Farron was on Sky News this evening just before MPs voted for the final time on the Article 50 Bill before it goes to the Lords. He could not conceal his anger at the Tory and Labour MPs who had simply given the Government carte blanche to pursue a hard Brexit that “wasn’t on the ballot paper.” He called those MPs who had defied the Tory and Labour whips noble and suggested that history would be kind to them.
"It's a very dark day" @timfarron reacts to likelihood of third reading of Brexit bill passing with no amendments https://t.co/Ny1WmUVjjI
— Sky News Tonight (@SkyNewsTonight) February 8, 2017
He outlined what would happen next in an email to members and supporters:
Tonight’s vote isn’t the end of the process. Over the next few weeks, Liberal Democrats in the House of Lords will seek to make changes to the government’s plans.
Our goal will be to protect Britain’s membership of the single market, protect the rights of EU citizens in the UK and to give the people the final say on Theresa May’s deal.
If we do not succeed and the people will not get a final say on the deal, then when MPs get to vote on these plans again Liberal Democrats will again vote against triggering article 50.
Even once the Government has triggered Article 50 we will keep on campaigning all the way through the negotiations.
Nick Clegg has said, through the Open Britain organisation:
The Government have made a political decision to pursue a hard and destructive Brexit and the Bill that has passed unamended gives them a blank cheque to do so.
There is no mandate for the hardest of hard Brexits the Government favours, which risks leaving us poorer, weaker and more isolated.
Ministers must now be properly held to account for the course they have charted and the end result must be a more meaningful role for Parliament than a false choice between a bad deal and no deal at all.
The Conservative Party has created another generation of hatred against itself by refusing to guarantee the rights of migrants who came here before the 23rd of June 2016.
I now support the lib dems. Unfortunately I can’t vote as I live in Rome. Any progress on the Tory promise to allow British citizens abroad to vote?
@Eddie Sammon
How can we guarantee the rights of migrants unless there is EU agreement to afford the same protection to Brits living in other EU member states.
We might not like the fact that migrants are being used as bargaining chips in negotiations, but it is the EU who refused to commit to these protections or even discuss them until after article 50 was invoked. It was not a UK decision.
You might argue that the UK should have agreed unilaterally to the rights of EU migrants but that would have been a betrayal of UK Citizens living abroad with no such agreement / protections.
Further more, how do we go about proving who arrived AFTER the 23rd June vote? there are no passport stamps to show when an EU citizen entered the country. It is not a simple cut and dry process and we shouldn’t pretend otherwise.
The Government has to act in the interests of UK citizens living abroad as much as they do EU citizens who are settled and living here and that can only be done properly through negotiations with the EU
Dear Matt,
You effectively voted to revoke the rights of EU residents in the UK and UK residents in the EU, blaming someone else for the potential fate they face is wrong. You need to face up to the fact you voted for this, even if you didn’t mean too. Votes have consequence, often not the ones we expected, but we should face up to our responsiblity as should you.
“Liberal Democrats will again vote against triggering article 50”
Well, seven out of nine of them.
It’s time for Lib Dems to move on from this and put more energies into trying to shape post-Brexit Britain rather than carrying on this futile fight against what most people seem to want. While the Lib Dems bang on and on about Brexit or no Brexit, the Tories are quietly getting on planning for life after Brexit – and the way things are going, they’ll get a completely free run at it.
@frankie
“You need to face up to the fact you voted for this, even if you didn’t mean too. Votes have consequence, often not the ones we expected, but we should face up to our responsiblity as should you.”
Your seem to have the impression that I regret my vote, I can assure you that is not the case. I am a very passionate leaver through to my very core.
What I effectively said to Eddie, was that in my opinion, he was being unreasonable with regards to the Conservatives and guaranteeing the rights of EU citizens. Like it or not it is the EU who is using them as bargaining chips, Merkel has been asked numerous times about the rights of UK/ EU citizens and she has refused to be drawn on the subject until after article 50 was invoked.
Our Government and the Prime Minister has a responsibility to negotiate reciprocal agreements for UK citizens living in EU member states, had they not Liberal Democrats would be the first one’s shouting from the rafters betraying Uk citizens living abroad
Since the EU insisted that article 50 was invoked before any discussions could take place on migrants, then the UK could not guarantee unilaterally the rights of EU citizens.
That is just common sense.
I have no doubt that some agreement will be reached on settled migrants, after all, I believe there are international laws that effects peoples rights from treaties that they lived under previously. That’s not to say it is going to be a simple process, it will however make up part of the EU negotiations.