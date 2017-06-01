The Voice

WATCH: Tim Farron’s best bits from last night’s debate

By | Thu 1st June 2017 - 7:46 am

Here are four of Tim’s highlights from the debate last night:

His opening statement

3 reasons to vote Lib Dem and warning against giving May a blank cheque to introduce Dementia Tax, nick school lunches and implement a bad Brexit deal without giving people a say.

The Bake-off moment

Taking on Paul Nuttall over demonising immigrants – and what makes a good immigration policy

Taking Corbyn to task for waving through Article 50

  • Peter 1st Jun '17 - 8:24am

    I thought Tim did fine and probably helped hold and firm up our vote

    But personally I thought the whole format of 7 leaders was a farce and just became a Bear Pit which will have done nothing to impress the average voter

    At the end of the day the whole idea of having 7 leaders (particularly those who are not putting up candidates in seats across the whole UK or like UKIP receive for too much respect as aa serious party despite hardly existing on the ground at all.

    The debate should have been I think between parties who are competing to lead the UK and have put up sufficient candidates to be able to do that should the public wish to vote that way

  • Lyn 1st Jun '17 - 9:16am

    He was fabulous. It doesn’t make any difference to my vote for two reasons: I postal vote so the deed is already done and the LDs are a distant dream in my area. That doesn’t change the fact that he was great though. I wish you guys had the power and resource base to be a big party.

