WATCH: Vince Cable’s Edinburgh Q & A

Vince Cable came to Edinburgh yesterday on his tour of the country taking questions from members.

For 90 minutes, he answered questions on such varying subjects as tackling extremism, Brexit, freedom of movement, the triple lock, opportunities for young people and the fight against climate change.

He was particularly strong on tackling inter-generational unfairness and I was heartened to see him continue to keep social justice and reducing inequality as top priorities.

He talked about the need to curb some of the privileges pensioners get – such as wealthier people over state pension age who are still earning not paying National Insurance. He said it was important to maintain the triple lock, though, because we don’t want to go back to the days when so many pensioners lived in poverty.

I was really pleased to meet so many people who had recently joined the party – some who had specifically joined because Vince was leader.

Watch most of it in the next two video clips. Don’t be put off by the sound interference at the beginning of the first one. It sorts itself out.

Earlier in the day, Vince had gone to the Dynamic Earth attraction with Willie Rennie and Alex Cole-Hamilton.

.@vincecable joins @willie_rennie and @agcolehamilton at Dynamic Earth, ahead of tonight's Q&A in Edinburgh - tune in live on Facebook at 7! pic.twitter.com/4KyZ8pSiCw — Liberal Democrats (@LibDems) August 18, 2017

