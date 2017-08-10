The Voice

WATCH: Vince talking about the financial crash

Thu 10th August 2017

Here’s Vince on Good Morning Britain talking about the 10th anniversary of the financial crash. Could it all happen again? What does he think about the current state of our economy?

One Comment

  • David Becket 10th Aug '17 - 9:31pm

    Another good interview. Two at him, he answered their questions, did not dodge the issue. Eventually people may realise he is the only responsible political leader around.

