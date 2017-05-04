The Voice

WATCH: When Tim and Theresa meet the public

By | Thu 4th May 2017 - 9:16 am

The party’s digital people are really on form at the moment. Within hours of Tim Farron’s friendly argument with a voter yesterday, they had this out on social media contrasting what happens when Tim and Theresa go out in public. Tim chats away to anyone and came out of that experience with Malcolm very well. Theresa, well, doesn’t really meet ordinary people. This is important because in a democracy, people need to see their leaders under intense public scrutiny. No idea should go unchallenged.

Anyway, enjoy.

  • theakes 4th May '17 - 10:15am

    The political challenge is to get them in the same room or studio together to debate.

  • Michael Cole 4th May '17 - 10:29am

    God bless you Tim.

  • Paul Williams 4th May '17 - 10:42am

    Tim Farron, the statesman, who is at ease debating with anyone, and nice about it too. Theresa May seems to be someone who can’t cope with different views, and frankly looks constantly worried and ill at ease.
    Tim Farron is the Strong and Stable Leader. Mrs May should be worried!

