WATCH: Willie Rennie’s Facebook Live interview

By | Sat 11th March 2017 - 10:46 am

Here is the Facebook Live interview that Willie Rennie did for the BBC yesterday:

  • Lewee Buchan 11th Mar '17 - 3:11pm

    So Lib Dem policy is that there should be a second EU referendum but not a second referendum on Scottish independence?

    You want a re-run of the one you lost but not on the one you won?

    Somehow ‘Liberal Democrat’ seems a strange name.
    Can I suggest ‘Liberal sometimes-Democrat’?

