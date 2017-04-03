We don’t need a NEW pro EU party

Ever since the referendum vote to leave the EU last year there has been feverish speculation about the need to set up a new political party. Yet 9 months have gone by and nothing has so far emerged. I would suggest that they have missed the boat. Thousands have already joined the pro-EU parties, notably the Lib Dems and the new party missed the opportunity to recruit them.

Even if it had been set up 9 months ago, would it have worked? Some see a parallel with the SDP formed in 1981 by the “Gang of 4”; Roy Jenkins, Shirley Williams, David Owen and Bill Rodgers. It is worth recalling that they were all substantial political figures in their day. Had any one of them won the Labour leadership back then they would have mounted a far more serious challenge to the Tory government led by Margaret Thatcher. Instead Labour elected Michael Foot who was doomed to fail and Roy Jenkins led the SDP which brought in 50,000 new members (the Liberals had 100,000+), but in alliance with the Liberal party despite polling 26% of the popular vote they were crushed by the voting system and eventually had to merge with the Liberal party (and hence the Lib Dems of today).

There is no equivalent of the Gang of 4 today. Part of the reason that Corbyn won the Labour leadership was that his “moderate” Labour opponents were so banal. It was hard to imagine that any of them were an improvement to Ed Miliband.

So there is no obvious leadership in waiting and added to that there are huge practical problems in setting up a new political party. We of course are already there, the IT is in place and you can just join straight away .

And if all that is not enough there is a more fundamental question; what would the new party stand for? Obviously it would be pro-EU but being pro-EU does not tell us enough. Jeremy Clarkson supported Remain as did (briefly) Jeremy Corbyn. In short what is “Europeanism”? Even UKIP, sometimes cited as an example of what can be done, succeeded as a pressure group but would have no idea how to run a government. Without a charismatic leader like Farage they are a shambles. The Liberal Democrats have our preamble which defines our ideology and who we are.

Our voting system makes it almost impossible to start a successful new party – and there have been plenty who have tried. To non-aligned EU activists I would say this. If you want your voice to be heard then like it or not you will have to choose to join one of the parties that already exists. The new party you might be still waiting for is either not going to happen or will stand no chance of being successful.

If you are looking for a new party, why not consider the party with a new leader and where over half the members have joined in the past 2 years and is winning by-elections across the country? There is a good chance the Liberal Democrats are the new party you are looking for.

* Geoff Payne is the events organiser for Hackney Liberal Democrats