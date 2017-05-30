“We get fined if we meet your wishes” – the NHS could be so much better

Liberal Democrats are rightly proud of the fact that the NHS exists and the role of Liberals, especially Beveridge, in its creation.

But I find there is a lot to be concerned about in the way it is run. From the point of view of a patient I often feel more like a player in an elaborate board game.

When I call my local surgery for an appointment I am invariably told nothing is available for 2 or more weeks. It’s always longer if I want something early or late to minimise the disruption to work.

But I am always told “if it is urgent we have appointments today.” I typical conversation goes like this:

Me: “I don’t think it’s really urgent. What counts as urgent?”

Surgery: “It is up to you to decide if you are urgent.”

Me: “If I come will I be pushing out someone else who might be more urgent?”

Surgery: “We can’t say. But if *you* want to say you are *urgent* you can come today.”

Me: “You really can’t fit me in for 2 weeks otherwise?”

Surgery: “But you can come today if you say you are urgent.”

I feel that I am pressured to say I am urgent and am effectively blackmailed. I don’t believe medicine can really categorise people into “must be seen today” and “can wait two weeks”. It feels like a game and I would not be surprised to learn if there is more payment to the surgery for self-certified “urgent” patients to be seen.

Today I was angered to right about this experience by a call from my local hospital, where the financial motive was admitted to.

I saw my GP two months who said I needed to be referred to hospital. I heard nothing in that time and the problem has largely cleared up so I was going to leave it. But today the hospital rang to make an appointment:

Me: “I am a bit surprised it has taken you two months to contact me.”

Hospital: “We’re very busy.”

Me: “Okay but the problem has largely cleared up. Could we leave it a week or so to see whether I still need the appointment.”

Hospital: “No, we get fined if we don’t see you in a certain time. The only way we could avoid a fine is if I discharge you and you go back to your GP to refer you to use again.”

Me: “But that would use up more resources, wouldn’t it?”

Hospital: “We have an extra clinic this Saturday and wondered if you want to come in then.”

Me: “When might it be otherwise?”

Hospital: “About 8 weeks.”

Me: “Right. I’ll open my diary.”

Hospital: “Oh, you don’t want this Saturday. In that case we’ll ring you back.”

Me: “When?”

Hospital: “In about a week, for about 8 weeks time.”

This is bordering on a Monty Python sketch. There are people who want to talk down the NHS to do away with it. If we don’t improve people’s experience of it those people will have more mileage.

Something has gone wrong. It has gone particularly wrong when a public service says “we get fined if we meet your wishes.”

* Antony Hook was #2 on the South East European list in 2014, is the English Party's representative on the Federal Executive and produces this sites EU Referendum Roundup.