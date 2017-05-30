“We get fined if we meet your wishes” – the NHS could be so much better

Liberal Democrats are rightly proud of the fact that the NHS exists and the role of Liberals, especially Beveridge, in its creation.
But I find there is a lot to be concerned about in the way it is run. From the point of view of a patient I often feel more like a player in an elaborate board game.
When I call my local surgery for an appointment I am invariably told nothing is available for 2 or more weeks. It’s always longer if I want something early or late to minimise the disruption to work.
But I am always told “if it is urgent we have appointments today.” I typical conversation goes like this:
Me: “I don’t think it’s really urgent. What counts as urgent?”
Surgery: “It is up to you to decide if you are urgent.”
Me: “If I come will I be pushing out someone else who might be more urgent?”
Surgery: “We can’t say. But if *you* want to say you are *urgent* you can come today.”
Me: “You really can’t fit me in for 2 weeks otherwise?”
Surgery: “But you can come today if you say you are urgent.”
I feel that I am pressured to say I am urgent and am effectively blackmailed. I don’t believe medicine can really categorise people into “must be seen today” and “can wait two weeks”. It feels like a game and I would not be surprised to learn if there is more payment to the surgery for self-certified “urgent” patients to be seen.
Today I was angered to right about this experience by a call from my local hospital, where the financial motive was admitted to.
I saw my GP two months who said I needed to be referred to hospital. I heard nothing in that time and the problem has largely cleared up so I was going to leave it. But today the hospital rang to make an appointment:
Me: “I am a bit surprised it has taken you two months to contact me.”
Hospital: “We’re very busy.”
Me: “Okay but the problem has largely cleared up. Could we leave it a week or so to see whether I still need the appointment.”
Hospital: “No, we get fined if we don’t see you in a certain time. The only way we could avoid a fine is if I discharge you and you go back to your GP to refer you to use again.”
Me: “But that would use up more resources, wouldn’t it?”
Hospital: “We have an extra clinic this Saturday and wondered if you want to come in then.”
Me: “When might it be otherwise?”
Hospital: “About 8 weeks.”
Me: “Right. I’ll open my diary.”
Hospital: “Oh, you don’t want this Saturday. In that case we’ll ring you back.”
Me: “When?”
Hospital: “In about a week, for about 8 weeks time.”
This is bordering on a Monty Python sketch. There are people who want to talk down the NHS to do away with it. If we don’t improve people’s experience of it those people will have more mileage.
Something has gone wrong. It has gone particularly wrong when a public service says “we get fined if we meet your wishes.”
I often find if I try to book a routine appointment with my GP a few weeks in advance, then I can’t because that is “too early to book”, but if I leave it until a couple of weeks before the date I want “it’s too late!”………
I’ve resorted to ringing early several times, then eventually they tell me when the diary for the date I want opens, and I make a note in the diary ring then!
Even so a waste of my time, and more importantly NHS resources.
Have you not seen The Wire?
If there is a target, then people will do whatever it takes to meet the target: from distorting the service, up to simply denying reality.
If there is a target for solving 90% of violent crimes, then every instance of a kid being nabbed shoplifting will be classified as a solved violent crime, and any mugging where the perpetrator doesn’t hang around to be cuffed will be classed as a simple robbery.
In this case, there’s a target that all urgent patients be seen within 24, or 48, or something, hours. So: you keep (almost) all your appointment slots open in case someone urgent turns up, because you can’t afford to have someone urgent turn up and there not be a slot available. And anyone who isn’t urgent has to wait until the next one of your (very few) non-urgent appointments.
This is what baffles me , experiences such as this are regular , not now only , as the left want us to think , and all the fault of the coalition or the Tories, way back years !
The fine is all well and good or the reverse , take your pick.
It’s the notion that you waited two months for the hospital to ring you !
Very busy, as an excuse?!
The model of healthcare in this country is uniquely poor in most ways as far as structure and one aspect has nothing to do with the involvement of the private sector .
We do everything by referal from gp to hospital .
In most countries whether left or right dominating the debate on delivery, there are specialists on the high street , and several times the number of them , compared to this country.
That is the problem.
Too few doctors for too many people. Too much stress for too many patients.It is not the envy of the world and we should stop kidding ourselves it is. It has not been since the seventies !
It needs much more thyan a penny on taxes !
With my GP surgery you have to ring on the day to get an appointment, there is no advance booking system. You have to ring as soon as the surgery opens (08.00hrs) and then the reception will get the Dr to ring you back to discuss if you really need to come in. Okay, you do get to see the Dr that day but there are several problems.
Firstly, the phone number is always engaged as everyone and his dog are all ringing at the same time, clogging up the line. It can take over 1/2hr to get through, at which point I’ve been told to ring back tomorrow as it’s now too late. There is the wasting of both my and the Dr’s time as we go through this rigmarole.
Then there is the fact that this system takes no account of those of us who work, especially those of us who do shift work. I have to leave home at 04.30hrs when I’m on early shift. Am I supposed to take time off work just to make the appointment? I can’t call when I return from work because “you have to call at 08.00hrs when the surgery opens”! If I’m on late shift I invariably get given an appointment for the afternoon which again means taking time off work (If it’s urgent, fine, if it’s an emergency I’ll call 999, otherwise, for routine appointments I don’t want to lose money by taking time off) or, if I demure I’ll get told to ring again the next day.
All round, it’s a bloody nightmare that appears to have been put in place more for the convenience of the Dr’s than the patients.