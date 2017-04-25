We got the power – a song to inspire our campaigning

It is great that we are in full swing so quickly for GE2017! Great organisation and planning by Lib Dem HQ all those months ago after the EU Referendum.
So, how do we campaign to get the best result for liberalism and the country? Focus leaflets, letters, memes, tweets, facebook posts, blogs are all vital parts of modern campaigning. But can I suggest a campaign song—a song that captures what we are about and is relentlessly upbeat?
The Tory campaign will no doubt be relying on grim messages of fear and despair, dividing people and persuading us that we need another decade of austerity to get on top of the finances. We must do all we can to counter these negative, regressive messages with messages of hope, with progressive policies; and with a vision of a brighter future for our great country where we reach out to others and invest in infrastructure and services to safeguard our future .
Here are the lyrics—download “We Got the Power” by Gorillaz or listen to it on Spotify. I defy you not be moved, joyful and filled with hope! And, Tim, can someone get in touch with Damon Albarn to see if is on board?!
We got the power to be loving each other
no matter what happens, we’ve got the power to do that
We got the power to be
Ringing the great bell out there above us
we got the power for that
We got the power to do that
And, we dream of home
I dream of life out of here
Their dreams are small
My dreams don’t know fear
I got my heart full of hope
I will change everything
No matter what I’m told
How impossible it seems
We did it before
And we’ll do it again
We’re indestructible
Even when we’re tired
And we’ve been here before
Just you and I
Don’t try to rescue me
I don’t need to be rescued
We got the power to be loving each other
No matter what happens, we’ve got the power to do that
We got the power to be
Ringing the great bell out there above us
We got the power for that
We got the power to do that
Lyrics credit: Genius.com
* Helen Flynn is chair of the Social Liberal Forum, PPC for Harrogate & Knaresborough and a former Harrogate Borough councillor.
I think we should have kept the overture to Glinka’s Ruslan & Ludmilla, which some members might remember introduced our PPBs in the late 1960s. Very upbeat.