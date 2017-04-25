We got the power – a song to inspire our campaigning

It is great that we are in full swing so quickly for GE2017! Great organisation and planning by Lib Dem HQ all those months ago after the EU Referendum.

So, how do we campaign to get the best result for liberalism and the country? Focus leaflets, letters, memes, tweets, facebook posts, blogs are all vital parts of modern campaigning. But can I suggest a campaign song—a song that captures what we are about and is relentlessly upbeat?

The Tory campaign will no doubt be relying on grim messages of fear and despair, dividing people and persuading us that we need another decade of austerity to get on top of the finances. We must do all we can to counter these negative, regressive messages with messages of hope, with progressive policies; and with a vision of a brighter future for our great country where we reach out to others and invest in infrastructure and services to safeguard our future .

Here are the lyrics—download “We Got the Power” by Gorillaz or listen to it on Spotify. I defy you not be moved, joyful and filled with hope! And, Tim, can someone get in touch with Damon Albarn to see if is on board?!

We got the power to be loving each other

no matter what happens, we’ve got the power to do that

We got the power to be

Ringing the great bell out there above us

we got the power for that

We got the power to do that

And, we dream of home

I dream of life out of here

Their dreams are small

My dreams don’t know fear

I got my heart full of hope

I will change everything

No matter what I’m told

How impossible it seems

We did it before

And we’ll do it again

We’re indestructible

Even when we’re tired

And we’ve been here before

Just you and I

Don’t try to rescue me

I don’t need to be rescued

We got the power to be loving each other

No matter what happens, we’ve got the power to do that

We got the power to be

Ringing the great bell out there above us

We got the power for that

We got the power to do that

Lyrics credit: Genius.com

* Helen Flynn is chair of the Social Liberal Forum, PPC for Harrogate & Knaresborough and a former Harrogate Borough councillor.