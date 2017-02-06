We have laws to protect wildlife so why don’t they work?

While on holiday last week, the view from my hotel room was of a British tourist enjoying a spot of fishing. He caught a small fish which he impaled on a barbed hook to be used to catch a larger fish. In Scotland, this would be illegal as there, live vertebrates cannot be used as fishing bait. South of the border however we lack such decisiveness.

As Boris Johnson quipped when speaking about the EU last year, he is pro cake and pro eating cake, and such nonsense is all too often applied to issues of animal welfare and conservation. In England, rather than deliver an unambiguous yes or no to questions about the rights and wrongs of live-bait and barbed hooks it is left to individual coarse fishery managements and local by-laws to determine what the rules are. We have cake, we eat cake.

Now don’t get me wrong, I’m not taking a pop at angling. In terms of what goes on in sports that involve the exploitation of wildlife, angling is at the enlightened end of the spectrum. Angling does great conversation work in maintaining waterways and native fish stocks. And nor am I moaning about killing wildlife. Good luck to the fly-fishers who put trout on the dinner table or the wildfowlers who stock their larders with duck. Hunting for food seems a fairly natural thing for humans to do.

No, what gets my goat is the ‘cake and eat it’ compromises that go into fashioning ill-conceived legislation that fails in its attempts to satisfy both the freedom to practice traditional country sports and society’s concerns about animal welfare and conservation. Being pro wildlife and pro exploiting wildlife is a challenging balancing act, and the Hunting Act illustrates just how poorly that challenge can be met. It is illegal to hunt foxes with dogs, and yet Boxing Day, the biggest day in the hunt calendar, looks much the same today as it probably did a hundred years ago. We protect fox, we kill fox.

And then there’s game shooting. Not the hunting for food variety, but the industrial scale destruction kind where live birds such as pheasant and grouse are treated as objects as disposable as shotgun cartridges. It is illegal to kill protected bird species, and yet pheasant shoots chip away at the common buzzard’s protected status and the hen harrier hovers on the edge of extinction in England, condemned by its efficiency in clearing grouse moors of the birds required for recreational target practice. All game shoot operators claim to respect the law on protected species, but legally protected birds continue to disappear in suspicious circumstances. Another conservation law made to look an ass.

The public is rightly concerned about issues of animal welfare and conservation, so why not focus first on what’s best for the well-being of British wildlife before considering people’s recreational preferences? After all, people and businesses can adapt, wildlife often can’t. By setting the right priorities, how hard can it be to draft conservation policy that actually works, something with teeth sharper than a foxhound’s and with a bit more firepower than a rogue gamekeeper’s gun?

* Phil Aisthorpe has been a Lib Dem member since September 2015 having previously been a life-long Labour supporter. In a previous life, Phil worked as an IT planning manager and business strategy manager with a leading UK financial services organisation.