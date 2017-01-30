We have to stop the far right in Stoke-on-Trent Central

One of the things I most enjoy about elections are the old war stories – the poster board wars of Kincardine and Deeside, the Brecon and Radnor story about out candidate not being from these parts, the mattresses, fridges and dumped litter of Brent East. Then there are the by-election which are so small and were so poorly attended by activists that they are worn as badge of real veteran status – Ogmore, Hemsworth I and Hemsworth II, Wirral South – campaigns where the focus was on flying the liberal flag in territory or times that were unfavourable.

What is less spoken of are the by-election deep-scars. Where we could have done better, could have won, should have won. With four or five more people could Sleaford and North Hykeham have been a second place rather than third, with more people could Leeds Central have been a Lib Dem gain and thwarted Hillary Benn, and what if what if what if in West Derbyshire or Newcastle Under Lyme or Birmingham Hodge Hill.

Those latter by-elections are a category all of their own and the effect and impact lasts long and the stories are told in more hushed tones.

My challenge and question to you is simple. Will you make Stoke-on-Trent a glorious boast or a whispered story with deep scars?

Jeremy Corbyn is doing all he can to make Labour unelectable, the Stoke Labour Party is split, demoralised and riven. The people of the City of Stoke-on-Trent are fed up to the back teeth of the legacy of Labour complacency that straddles this city after 70 years of failure. There is a mood for change on the streets of Stoke.

In this context we have the nasty right wing UKIP led by an unsavoury rabble rouser who has arrived in Stoke with the sole aim of giving himself and UKIP a platform. He has no desire to represent Stoke and knows nothing of the city, in construction and its history and promise. But as well as the mood for change there is a mood of fear at what this right of the far right might mean in a city already abused by political arrogance and complacency.

With Labour apparently so set on losing this constituency the Liberal Democrats have a direct responsibility to fight and fight and fight again to win the battle of hope, aspiration and constructive opportunity. In Dr Zulfiqar Ali we have a superbly able, articulate and passionate candidate who wants to represent the residents of Stoke-on-Trent. This is this City’s liberal hour. There will not be another chance.

The Conservatives have diverted all resources to Copeland and the City Independents have decided to not field a candidate. We have a responsibility to rise to the challenge and seek to win this seat when Labour lose. We cannot fail the people of Stoke Central, of Staffordshire and indeed of the whole UK in allowing the far right to succeed.

So if you don’t come and help, if you don’t get on the phones, if you don’t donate today this will be a scar election – an ‘almost won’, or worse a far right gain.

This weekend we did well – but this coming week we need more people, three, four, five times as many people to get in their cars, book their trains and come. Nothing could be more important. Please, come and see for yourself, stop sitting at home and making a table top judgment – come and sample the City and the campaign for yourself. This is a campaign we are seeking to turn into a win, but it needs you now.

The Wheatsheaf Hotel, Sheaf Street, Shelton, Stoke-on-Trent. ST1 4LW is open 10am-9pm every day. You can donate here https://libdems.nationbuilder.com/stoke-donate and there is plenty of phoning available – get the details in the Facebook page of the Virtual HQ as well as the myriad of other ways to help.

Or you can stay at home, and see Britains political system riven by fear and hate or overshadowed by complacency and wilful neglect. I don’t want to see that happen and I want to see the words Lib Dem GAIN flash up next to the name of Dr Zufiqar Ali and the constituency of Stoke-on-Trent Central. The team here are working hard and growing by the day, but the reality of changing this campaign from strong to compelling lies in your hands. Hope to see you here soon.

* Ed Fordham was councillor for Stoke West 1998-2002, stood for Stoke-on-Trent Central 1997 and is working full time for Dr Zufiqar Ali