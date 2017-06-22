We need a new type of hustings for the Leadership Election

In the last leadership election I went to several of the hustings. They were interesting enough events but didn’t really probe much into the candidates. The format was usually a speech by the candidates followed by questions and then a final summation. The candidates trotted out the same stories and jokes and answered the same questions they had been asked before.

What was missing was any sense of the sort of testing questions which someone would get when they were Party Leader and in particularly the follow up questions. Both Tim and Norman were well prepared for the questions they were likely to be asked – but without further questioning we couldn’t really probe.

I would suggest that this time at least some of the hustings should feature, as well as a speech from each candidate, an interview by an experienced journalist, who will press them on their areas of weakness. Why did Vince triple tuition fees? If Ed and Norman run, how does Ed justify Hinckley Point? How does Norman think we should proceed on Brexit in light of his abstention on Article 50?

I’m sure they would all have a good soundbite response – but I want to hear beyond the soundbite and see how they would respond to a Cathy Newman or Andrew Neil relentlessly following up if they are leader.

I am not suggesting all hustings should be like this but one or two, recorded and available online, would give members valuable additional information to consider when choosing who to back

* Simon McGrath is Membership Officer of Merton Lib Dems, writing in a personal capacity