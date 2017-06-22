We need a new type of hustings for the Leadership Election

In the last leadership election I went to several of the hustings. They were interesting enough events but didn’t really probe much into the candidates. The format was usually a speech by the candidates followed by questions and then a final summation. The candidates trotted out the same stories and jokes and answered the same questions they had been asked before.
What was missing was any sense of the sort of testing questions which someone would get when they were Party Leader and in particularly the follow up questions. Both Tim and Norman were well prepared for the questions they were likely to be asked – but without further questioning we couldn’t really probe.
I would suggest that this time at least some of the hustings should feature, as well as a speech from each candidate, an interview by an experienced journalist, who will press them on their areas of weakness. Why did Vince triple tuition fees? If Ed and Norman run, how does Ed justify Hinckley Point? How does Norman think we should proceed on Brexit in light of his abstention on Article 50?
I’m sure they would all have a good soundbite response – but I want to hear beyond the soundbite and see how they would respond to a Cathy Newman or Andrew Neil relentlessly following up if they are leader.
I am not suggesting all hustings should be like this but one or two, recorded and available online, would give members valuable additional information to consider when choosing who to back
* Simon McGrath is Membership Officer of Merton Lib Dems, writing in a personal capacity
Simon , this is good preparation for a contestant based process, with one candidate thus far !!!
The worst hustings , were those where the questions were not put vocally by the person asking them, but by the moderator or chairperson !
No follow ups, stuffy halls with no air conditioning , and too short.
We really need to get with the American way on one aspect.
They take their time , often because you can breath in a hall there, here I walked in with a sense of closeness at one event, and out with a splitting headache, not the fault of the candidates, but the room temperature !
We need more online activity. And yes, more questioning.
I fully support this idea. And I’ll tell you who might be up for it – Bernard Ponsonby.
Another thing is that I’d like to see is a live online hustings to allow people around the country to put their questions to the candidates without having to be in a major population centre.
Spot on, and the first comment is right re: live online hustings.
We cannot afford to have another situation where a leader is basically torpedoed by a question from a journalist the day after their victory is announced. We need all candidates to be vigorously road tested.
There is no reason why there couldn’t be Facebook live Hustings, online radio and TV styled Hustings and even internet chat room Hustings to compliment live Hustings and Question Time (though I was surprised to hear Dimbleby state this will happen so matter-of-fact).
The important thing is that we widen the opportunities rather than swap one for another or worse still narrow them.
All good ideas but we need an actual Contest first & that needs someone else to stand, ideally someone as different from Vince as the limited field allows. This is a request, no pressure.
I agree with all the suggestions, in particular on line hustings.
We need a radical Liberal programme to take this country forward
Having a radical programme needs a vision to take it forward. We need a leader with a vision who can communicate a positive agenda. This needs to be tested by members at the hustings.
For ex Cabinet Members “What are you going to do about Student Fees and the Bed Room Tax?
(Both of those will cause far more damage at the next election than Tim’s christian views)
Norman Lamb will not be a candidate for Leader. https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2017/jun/22/norman-lamb-rules-himself-out-of-lib-dem-leadership-race
Having seen Norman is not standing one of the new MPs needs to put his/her name forward. Not an easy call but we need these searching hustings and we need a radical agenda.
I attended the hustings at Southampton and they picked the questions out of a box, rather than picking those which they thought were the most difficult or challenging.
What struck me at the Farron/Lamb hustings was that choosing between them was just like Soviet-era Kremlinology.
For those who don’t remember that era, it was notoriously difficult to know who was up and who was down in the Soviet leadership. Analysts had to resort to the most subtle of clues – who was looking confident at public events, who was absent and so on. Really, of course, they didn’t really know – confidence could be a front, absence could be ‘flu.
Similarly, for the Clegg/Huhne contest I would have liked to know that Clegg intended to take the party in a neoliberal direction I found hard to tell from Tory-lite. As it was I never felt he had a proper mandate and found myself increasingly at odds with official party positions. I don’t think I was alone in this!
The problem is that policy-making is semi-detached from the MPs and even the leader. Of course they are way more influential than us provincial folk (who have no leverage on policy) but probably less influential than the party’s byzantine policy-making bureaucracy.
A ‘proper’ (by which I mean a properly functioning) political party would ask its rising star MPs (and not just the leader) to, ahem, lead rather than just be mouthpieces for obscure committees. And those who turn out to have the secret-sauce talent for articulating Liberal positions and giving them voter-appeal should be promoted while those who don’t should be returned to the back benches before they do too much damage.
We instead treat leadership as a beauty contest where it’s perfectly OK to spout utter nonsense as long as it’s fluently delivered and the speaker is the sort of person we might enjoy a drink with.
Rant over!
Vince was interviewed by Andrew Neil on the daily politics today. Questions were mostly focused on his position on the 2nd referendum on the EU deal – in light of his comments last September that re-running the referendum would be disrespectful to the electorate. Vince made the distinction clear as well as expressing the need to bring a closure to the process that will be accepted by all. He said he expects Ed Davey to run.