We need to be smarter in the battles we choose

The frantic and febrile environment of a general election isn’t always conducive to clear-headed thinking, but I fear we Lib Dems are guilty of some serious fuzzy-headedness that even a general election shouldn’t excuse.

This is the background. We tumbled from 57 seats to 8 at the last election. This election is all about limiting Theresa May’s majority, and under a voting system that doesn’t help us. If we’re smart about it, we could boost our seats to the point where we have a healthy bloc that will recapture the oxygen of publicity needed to push liberalism to a wider audience. If we’re not smart, our number of parliamentary seats could actually go down.

Against this background, the Greens have offered to stand down in about a dozen seats if we stand down in one. Sounds like a good offer, eh? Except the local Lib Dem party in the one seat we’re being asked to stand down in has said no.

That seat is the Isle of Wight, and it’s important to stress that the local party there is being very honourable. Its brief is to fight for liberalism, and as we had the MP there until 2001, it’s potentially fertile ground for us. So IoW Lib Dems have quite reasonably said this is an election where we need to rebuild the Lib Dem base, and in principle we should support that.

But given where we’re starting from, given how much is at stake, given that it could make the difference between having a single-digit number of MPs and a number in the 20s, someone should be guiding the Isle of Wight party about the wider implications their decision could have.

Let’s be clear – we’re talking about the Greens here, not Labour. Several respondents to my posts on LDV have made it clear they don’t consider Labour a progressive party. That’s an argument for another day, but even with the many Labour people I share a lot of values with, I don’t believe we should be making any deals with a Labour led by Jeremy Corbyn and John McDonnell. I think we should be receptive to the people Corbyn has attracted into politics, as many of them are looking for that ‘something better’ that we also seek, but I see very little in common between the policies of Corbyn, McDonnell et al and liberalism.

Which is why I’m baffled at our approach to another seat which is crying out for us to be smart. In Jeremy Hunt’s constituency South West Surrey, Louise Irvine is standing as an independent National Health Action Party candidate. She’s the GP who successfully fought the downgrading of casualty and maternity units at Lewisham hospital, and beat Hunt in court. She could beat Hunt again if she had a clear run, and the Greens have already said they will stand aside.

We’ve said we might, but only if Labour does. This is misguided! We should not make any decision conditional on Labour. We are fighting hard to highlight that this election is about more than Brexit, including the likelihood that the Tories will take another axe to the NHS. So if we stand down, and Labour doesn’t, we can rightly claim the moral high ground on health.

I realise cross-party cooperation is difficult, and I myself have argued that it doesn’t always have to be about standing down candidates. But given the unique situation we’re in, the fact that even paperless candidates attract enough votes to affect results (as we saw in the recent council elections), and the absence of a fair voting system, we need to be clearer-headed in our thinking.

* Chris Bowers was a two-term councillor on Lewes District Council