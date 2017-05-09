We need to be smarter in the battles we choose

The frantic and febrile environment of a general election isn’t always conducive to clear-headed thinking, but I fear we Lib Dems are guilty of some serious fuzzy-headedness that even a general election shouldn’t excuse.
This is the background. We tumbled from 57 seats to 8 at the last election. This election is all about limiting Theresa May’s majority, and under a voting system that doesn’t help us. If we’re smart about it, we could boost our seats to the point where we have a healthy bloc that will recapture the oxygen of publicity needed to push liberalism to a wider audience. If we’re not smart, our number of parliamentary seats could actually go down.
Against this background, the Greens have offered to stand down in about a dozen seats if we stand down in one. Sounds like a good offer, eh? Except the local Lib Dem party in the one seat we’re being asked to stand down in has said no.
That seat is the Isle of Wight, and it’s important to stress that the local party there is being very honourable. Its brief is to fight for liberalism, and as we had the MP there until 2001, it’s potentially fertile ground for us. So IoW Lib Dems have quite reasonably said this is an election where we need to rebuild the Lib Dem base, and in principle we should support that.
But given where we’re starting from, given how much is at stake, given that it could make the difference between having a single-digit number of MPs and a number in the 20s, someone should be guiding the Isle of Wight party about the wider implications their decision could have.
Let’s be clear – we’re talking about the Greens here, not Labour. Several respondents to my posts on LDV have made it clear they don’t consider Labour a progressive party. That’s an argument for another day, but even with the many Labour people I share a lot of values with, I don’t believe we should be making any deals with a Labour led by Jeremy Corbyn and John McDonnell. I think we should be receptive to the people Corbyn has attracted into politics, as many of them are looking for that ‘something better’ that we also seek, but I see very little in common between the policies of Corbyn, McDonnell et al and liberalism.
Which is why I’m baffled at our approach to another seat which is crying out for us to be smart. In Jeremy Hunt’s constituency South West Surrey, Louise Irvine is standing as an independent National Health Action Party candidate. She’s the GP who successfully fought the downgrading of casualty and maternity units at Lewisham hospital, and beat Hunt in court. She could beat Hunt again if she had a clear run, and the Greens have already said they will stand aside.
We’ve said we might, but only if Labour does. This is misguided! We should not make any decision conditional on Labour. We are fighting hard to highlight that this election is about more than Brexit, including the likelihood that the Tories will take another axe to the NHS. So if we stand down, and Labour doesn’t, we can rightly claim the moral high ground on health.
I realise cross-party cooperation is difficult, and I myself have argued that it doesn’t always have to be about standing down candidates. But given the unique situation we’re in, the fact that even paperless candidates attract enough votes to affect results (as we saw in the recent council elections), and the absence of a fair voting system, we need to be clearer-headed in our thinking.
The Tory majority in Bath is smaller than the Green vote.
The Greens have that as one of their top three target seats.
IoW LDs shouldn’t even consider it until the Greens stand down in Bath.
I’m not in politics to be a “not Tory”. I’m in politics to be a Liberal – to elect Liberals to political institutions. The Progressive Alliance is merely a device to shuffle voters between “not Tory” parties. So I reject it on the grounds that it doesn’t do the real work of converting voters from -all- other parties to Liberalism; rather seeks to shuffle some voters between different “not Tory” parties.
Secondly, I cannot stress this enough – this plays directly into CCHQ’s attack lines. Every time we bang on about this alliance, they get fresh quotes to stick on their leaflets about a “coalition of chaos”. Vince’s remarks the other day were very quickly turned into graphics and uploaded onto Twitter by CCHQ. Did we learn nothing from 2015? We absolutely must never, ever, ever repeat or reinforce someone else’s attack lines – we need total, tight message discipline if we are to break through.
Happy-go-lucky amatuerism is fine if your opponents aren’t ruthless, well-resourced, and efficient. We have none of those advantages – let’s stop feeding Tory attack lines, stop pretending like we can get away without talking to icky Tories, and focus on the hard work of getting voters to switch to us in our target seats because they want to vote Lib Dem.
This is not the “only seat” the Greens want the Lib Dems to stand down in. They have asked “half the planet” to persuade us to stand down in Bristol West. Only two problems with that. We held it until two years ago and just beat them comfortably two weeks ago in the West of England Mayoral election!
I agree with Chris Bowers this is no time for tribalism.
It gives me no joy to say that the Isle of Wight Lib Dems were beaten by the Greens in every council seat last week and mostly got derisory votes less than three figures.
Given that this used to be a Lib Dem parliamentary seat until 2001 – and we finished second in 2010 – something must have gone dreadfully wrong with the IOW Lib Dems when we dropped to fifth (two places behind the Greens) in 2015, and from 22,000 votes to 5,000 votes. Can it just be the Coalition factor or is there more to it ?
As for Jeremy Hunt, Labour has expelled the local members who wanted to stand down, so tribalism triumphs again.
We’ve already committed not to stand in Caroline Lucas’ Brighton and Hove constituency, and while it’s not much of a loss for us not to stand there, nor is it much of a loss to the Greens not to stand in places like Richmond Park and Twickenham.
I’m very comfortable with the idea of us standing down, where appropriate, and I don’t blame the Greens for wanting a bit of reciprocity, but they are being unrealistic with some of the requests, and IMO, over-egging their sacrifice by not standing in places like Richmond Park. The Greens can’t afford to lose too many deposits, or to run campaigns in every constituency, so nobly standing down is a win-win for them. They save money, get publicity and goodwill all at the same time.
I’m sure there are some seats where it would be reasonable for us to stand down, and I don’t blame the Greens for asking, but some of their requests are simply not viable, either for them to win, or for us to not stand.
On the other hand, we really shouldn’t have to think for more than five minutes before deciding to stand down in Jeremy Hunt’s constituency. We have no chance of winning, and nor does any regular political candidate, but a dedicated candidate, such as the GP, could run him close, and put him and his policies under close scrutiny.
I see Natalie Bennett is standing in Sheffield Central where the Greens came second last time and there was a catastrophic fall in the Lib Dem vote.
Is Joe Otten going st stand down this time ?