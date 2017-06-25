We need to go into the next election with a different strategy

The key issue for me in the leadership debate is our strategy for the next election. My take is based on feedback from electors.
On the whole, our manifesto is sound (although I can’t help adding a quick pitch for the addition of the term time attendance policy for tourism constituencies & to exemplify our trust in people over government/commitment to family life). There are just two huge, key exceptions.
- Ditch the referendum on the deal.
Nothing in recent history, from the AV referendum to Brexit to the Scottish Independence Reernedum, gives cause to trust referenda. The electorate had already learned that lesson. It’s our turn now.
Plenty agreed with Brenda from Bristol that “there is too much politics” and dread the prospect of another election soon, let alone another referendum on a complex issue in which passions ride high. Our system is deeply unsettled; elections/referenda in such circumstances add to the maelstrom, not calm it. More than that, Scottish Independence and Brexit weren’t just arguments between competing political factions, but caused tensions within families and friendships groups which still linger. Neither we nor the SNP gained by offering another such experience in the last election. We would be idiots to repeat the offer.
Remainers are aware the LibDems don’t want Brexit, know we can’t stop the juggernaut and know we will do all we can to represent their interests. They just want us to get on with it without bothering them again.
- Switch tack on Coalition.
We have to hold our noses on the prospect of coalition in the next Parliament (not in this one). Once the 2nd referendum failed to generate a national tide, the argument that we would form the main opposition looked unrealistic, increasingly so once the unforeseen Corbyn bandwagon started rolling. In that environment, ruling out coalition made us an irrelevance.
If another election is called before the end of the full Parliamentary term, it will be because government is untenable. The country will be in a state of great uncertainty and risk, just as we were in 2010. We stepped up then in the national interest. We may well need to do so again. In the meantime we point out only the LibDems in coalition will be able to hold the extremes of either the Tory or the Labour party in check.
It won’t be comfortable and it may not reward us at a future election either, but it may well be a patriotic necessity. Ruling ourselves out of play and relegating ourselves to shouting negatively and ineffectively from the sidelines achieves nothing for anyone. Next time though, a Bill on changing the Westminster voting system.
Finally, we need to be a solution, not part of the problem
It’s about tone and balance. There’ll be a danger that whoever is seen as responsible for forcing this Government into another election will be punished in the ballot box. The ideal scenario for us is a collapse perceived to be the result of unnecessary Tory – Labour feuding. Tribal aggression and Pavlovian-response attacks on other parties are the biggest turn offs for the majority of the electorate.
We are in very turbulent seas, with the two great warships of our political system, Labour and Tory, blasting cannons at each other. We can’t kid ourselves that we have anything like their firepower. Getting in between and firing shotgun blasts at both from our rowing boat just doesn’t cut it, much as we might want to blow them out of the water. My sense is we pull back and offer instead a haven of calm; sanity in a mad world. Can we bite our tongues and position ourselves as healers not combatants? I appreciate it’s a big ask given the air time we get but I think we start not by attacking Tories and Labour in our press releases and speeches, but by explaining them. “Tories say this because they see the world this way…Labour react because they see it this way. We see it this way…”.
* Karen Wilkinson was Parliamentary Candidate for Kingwood in June 2017
I’d only agree with “ditch the referendum on the deal” if it was replaced by “Remain or Return”. If it’s just ditching us having any policy at all on the most important issue facing the country, no way.
As for coalition, going into coalition with the Tories again would be utterly irresponsible after what happened last time and what they’ve done since becoming sole government.
The last time we were seen to ditch our principles (let’s not discuss whether we did) we lost nearly 90% of our seats in parliament.
Why don’t we try – next time – speaking out clearly for what we believe in – a Britain at the centre of the EU. No fudge in terms of a second referendum – a clear statement that a vote for the Lib Dems will be interpreted by the party as a mandate to do all we can to stop Brexit – in both houses of parliament, and should we win a majority, in government.
Have you seen Jeremy Corbyn at Glastonbury? Quoting a poem from Shelley? and being cheered by thousands? I am afraid we need a bit of inspiration! Best friend chats don’t work.
I find this article smart and perceptive. Let’s hope we get a proper leadership contest so the arguments can be challenged and given the attention they deserve.
Yes there needs to be a change in strategy and that involves listening. The disenfranchised voice which voted Leave in protest are still there and still being ignored.
The Grenfell Tower residents’ anger over their justifiable concerns being ignored by local and national government is testament that, one year on, politicians aren’t listening and haven’t learnt. Theresa May (and ourselves) have found that out.
The election material from HQ was useless in our campaign. It was ruthlessly negative and not easily translatable into local issues. Being centre left should enable us to seek positive ground but we, instead, sniped at both left and right.
Our strength is in localism – being part of the people and part of the solution. Listening to local people and campaigning to help them. We also need to be smarter. Rather than a blizzard of leaflets, get the marked register and go and TALK to the voters. Find out why they voted the way they did. Talk about what’s important to them. Talk about their MP’s voting record. It’s far easier to get them to persuade themselves than to force them. Use social media and word of mouth to subtly sow dissent about how they are being represented. It’s a slow process but it needs to start now.
A new strategy, what’s wrong in what we believe to be true.
Can I add, if individuals are finding inspiration in Corbyn than our education system is totally kaput. Utopia does not exist.
@ Phillip
You are right, the central campaign was terrible.
Cutting down on the blizzard and concentrating on contacting those on the marked register is a step in the right direction. However unless our national campaign is positive and liberal we would be wasting our time.
I cannot tell whether the writer is opposed to Brexit or not and it seems that she advocates a position where the electorate do not know where Liberal Democrats stand: what does “just get on with it without bothering them” mean?
It seems to me that people will, in the next few years, be bothered about Brexit irrespective of the Liberal Democrats.
Conference isn’t going to ditch the referendum policy as currently it’s the only route back to sanity. Tim’s statement on coalition deals explicitly said we weren’t ruling them out forever.
I support Brexit fully but there is more to politics than that, crime, law and order? Endemic police corruption (see Daniel Morgan murder cover up et al).
I agree these are the two areas to look at.
I agree that such changes of policy need to be implemented only in a new manifesto.
The policy of having a second referendum didn’t seem to win many votes because a lot of voters had resigned themselves to Brexit, and because of tactical voting to beat Tories in England and SNPs in Scotland. I agree that the hypocrisy of wanting another Brexit referendum and not wanting another independence referendum hurt us. But the mood is still swinging around, and depending on when the next election happens there may be more appetite for a referendum on the Brexit deal. So we should not decide this until the election is called.
We should never rule out coalition. But we must put a lot of effort into detailing and publicising how we curbed the Tories on some issues last time, how they stopped us from curbing them on others and what we have learned from that so that voters have reasonable expectations of what we can do if we can get into a coalition again.