We need to tell people about our economic policy

As an Orange Book adhering Lib Dem, a big highlight of the reign of Clegg & Cable was a very simple, yet very effective thing – that our economic policy was clear, empathised, and well known. We knew where we stood, we knew where we were going, and quite frankly, the economic policy that we pushed in the coalition, reflected that fact. The Liberal Democrats were a party that knew how to manage an economy.

So, looking back at that highlight, I fear that, something may have been rather overlooked this campaign; our economic plan. Indeed, more importantly, what exactly it is. I mean, obviously we have one. In fact, according to Oxford Economics, we have the best one. So, for me, the question is simple – why aren’t we making a big deal out of it?

It is very clear to me, and to many people up and down the country, that the Liberal plan for our economy is worlds ahead of the Labour or Conservative ones. We have a plan for proper growth, for sustainable development environmentally, for treating small businesses with the high regard they deserve, and for ensuring that our spending plans are sensible, and above all else, fair. Yet, when we are covered in the media, very little focus is put upon this. It seems insane to me that we aren’t inundating the whole nation with the fact that when push comes to shove, we could, will, and can, make people better off. In fact, those in the whole bottom half of our income demography would be faring far better if we were the government.

We know from experts from just about every direction that Lib Dem economic policy is excellent. It is rational, it is well thought out, it balances unions and businesses, individuals and corporations, consumers and producers, and just about everything else. The only problem with it, is that people don’t seem to know it. We’ve made a big deal of Brexit, and rightly so. We’ve made a big deal of the health service, and again, rightly so. I say that it’s time we give our economic policy the time that it thoroughly deserves.

Many say that elections are ultimately won on economic policies. I think it’s about time that we inundate the nation with our own.

* Alex Wagner is a Liberal Democrat Member from Shrewsbury,