We need to tell people about our economic policy

As an Orange Book adhering Lib Dem, a big highlight of the reign of Clegg & Cable was a very simple, yet very effective thing – that our economic policy was clear, empathised, and well known. We knew where we stood, we knew where we were going, and quite frankly, the economic policy that we pushed in the coalition, reflected that fact. The Liberal Democrats were a party that knew how to manage an economy.
So, looking back at that highlight, I fear that, something may have been rather overlooked this campaign; our economic plan. Indeed, more importantly, what exactly it is. I mean, obviously we have one. In fact, according to Oxford Economics, we have the best one. So, for me, the question is simple – why aren’t we making a big deal out of it?
It is very clear to me, and to many people up and down the country, that the Liberal plan for our economy is worlds ahead of the Labour or Conservative ones. We have a plan for proper growth, for sustainable development environmentally, for treating small businesses with the high regard they deserve, and for ensuring that our spending plans are sensible, and above all else, fair. Yet, when we are covered in the media, very little focus is put upon this. It seems insane to me that we aren’t inundating the whole nation with the fact that when push comes to shove, we could, will, and can, make people better off. In fact, those in the whole bottom half of our income demography would be faring far better if we were the government.
We know from experts from just about every direction that Lib Dem economic policy is excellent. It is rational, it is well thought out, it balances unions and businesses, individuals and corporations, consumers and producers, and just about everything else. The only problem with it, is that people don’t seem to know it. We’ve made a big deal of Brexit, and rightly so. We’ve made a big deal of the health service, and again, rightly so. I say that it’s time we give our economic policy the time that it thoroughly deserves.
Many say that elections are ultimately won on economic policies. I think it’s about time that we inundate the nation with our own.
* Alex Wagner is a Liberal Democrat Member from Shrewsbury,
The title of this article encapsulates a significant problem in the Lib Dem campaign. Why on earth would somebody in a political party need to suggest “We need to tell people about our economic policy“? Surely that should be a given.
The first sentence then goes on to demonstrate why this is a problem for the party. “As an Orange Book adhering Lib Dem, a big highlight of the reign of Clegg & Cable was a very simple, yet very effective thing – that our economic policy was clear, empathised, and well known.” Does the party (did it ever, really?) have a consensus on its economic policy, let alone one which is “clear, empathised, and well known”? Based upon the emotive reactions I see to the phrase “Orange Book” on this site, I suspect not.
My impression is that the priority has been to rebuild the party around anti-Brexit unity at the expense of communicating a clear Lib Dem vision which might fracture that unity in other policy areas, not least on economic policy, the size of the state, etc. The risk is that this approach might have driven away Brexit-supporting Lib Dems while being less of a vote-winner than was hoped, leaving the party looking directionless and vulnerable.
“We know from experts from just about every direction that Lib Dem economic policy is excellent. ”
@Alex,
You are certainly right in saying that hardly anyone knows much about it. You may also be right that Lib Dem economic policy is excellent. However, as the Lib Dems had a hand in raising VAT to 20%, when the economy was in deep recession and needed the stimulus of a decrease, then I have my doubts.
And to think that this was from the party of Keynes!
You should beware of “experts”. The Queen famously asked the “experts” at the LSE why they hadn’t seen the GFC coming and why they hadn’t advised Governments to change course. The highly qualified professors at the LSE shrugged their shoulders, looked at each other and muttered something to the effect that they didn’t know.
What these experts know very well, but don’t want anyone else to, is that it is just about impossible for Governments in the UK to balance their budgets and that they’ll only create a recession if they try. Simply, if the UK as whole runs a current account deficit, the external deficit in trade, then someone in the UK has to support that deficit by borrowing. Government has to do the most borrowing. Pushing the onus on to the private sector, as has happened recently, simply creates a bubble in asset prices which creates the inevitability of another crash in the future.
If the Queen then pays another visit to the LSE, asks the same question, will she get the same answer? The Met Office learned from its mistakes when it failed to forecast a hurricane in the 80’s. That’s how science should work. It doesn’t seem to, though, in the economics profession.
@Peter Martin
“However, as the Lib Dems had a hand in raising VAT to 20%, when the economy was in deep recession and needed the stimulus of a decrease, then I have my doubts.”
I have my doubts about what you are saying, too.
Tell me, Peter, when exactly did the UK come out of this deep recession that you think we were experiencing in 2010?
@Peter – we borrowed £500bn during the coalition – waht was that if not a Kenysian stimulus
Please may we have three short sentences on Lib Dem economic policy to display how brilliant it is?
We need to be telling people about lots of things. Trouble is, they’re not listening. And ‘economic policy’ must be the biggest turn-off there is for most people. Not to mention the fact that every party claims to have the best economic policy, and few are in a position to judge. No, I think we are quite right to be concentrating on by far the most important economic, security, and social issue of our time – our relations from now on with the European Union.
As a wavering voter, rather than a member, I would agree with the thrust of this, but why, oh why mention the Orange Book. Rightly or wrongly it has become divisive and you perhaps ensured that some would disagree without moving beyond the first sentence.
I don’t know how many listened to Tim on Radio 5 this morning, but I did and he came across 100 times better than either leader last night if you listened to the substance. He answered the questions asked, apart from the silly ones designed to bring his personal faith into the debate. In that sense he was better than Clegg or Cable during the coalition years who were much more like typical politicians.
People talk about Corbyn being a different type of politician, he simply is not. He evades and ignores and is the perpetrator of the biggest con in recent political history.
Have the Lib Dems got my vote yet – almost certainly. More should be done about proclaiming the economic policy but mainly we need more straight answers to straightforward questions.
Agree we do need a strong statement from Tim on the economy and that we would not blow the gains of the last 7 years like Labour and the Conservatives seem hell bent on doing and that we will invest the countries future with retained access to the single market and the customs union so important to an exporting nation.
http://www.libdems.org.uk/investing_in_the_future_tim_farron_s_economic_speech
Well, we need such a speech before the GE
Also, I’d like to see Libdems reveal a short summary version of a specific industrial strategy, not just economic policy as a whole.
@ Simon Shaw, @Simon McGrath
The size of the deficit isn’t necessarily a sign of a stimulus. A stimulus would do just that. Stimulate the economy. A well functioning economy increases the Government’s revenue. The government deficit equals, to the penny, everyone else’s surplus or savings. So when the economy slumps, everyone becomes apprehensive and saves rather than invests in productive enterprises.
The UK economy hasn’t fully recovered from the 2008 GFC. It’s an even worse story in the EU. It is this economic failure which has ultimately led to Brexit. There can be little doubt there would have been a comfortable majority for Remain had we had a poll prior to the 2008 crash.
http://www.economicshelp.org/wp-content/uploads/2015/09/real-gdp-trend-actual.jpg
Peter Martin – As I said before, Libdem needs to turn to an export-led strategy, with a range of export promotion policies, even if they can be mercantilist. I mean, something like this:
“We will give more backing to exports using the Export Credit Guarantee Department and the Aid and Trade Provision (funded from the DTI) more effectively than the present Government has done in recent years because of its ambivalent attitude towards public sector support. We will press the European Community to take stern action against dumping.” (Libdem manifesto 1987).
We can do similar things with British Business Bank.
Besides, we need to develop a strong regional industrial supply chains to reduce the reliance on imports and increase the percentage of domestically produced components and inputs. For example, only 40% of inputs for British car industry are domestic, which is too low. British firms can only capture full profit from export with a strong domestic supply chains. Besides, we can also invest to develop strong supporting industries for green energy revolution.
Not to mention that, the majority of studies on international trade had shown that exporters normally have higher productivity, especially those who export to high-income countries. And I personally believe in an export-led strategy because of this.
Overall, we should focus on cutting trade deficit if we want to reduce debt in the long run.
The report on the Oxford Consultants which showed the LibDem policies projected growth as 0.9% ahead of Labour’s, who were in turn 1% ahead of the Tory policy outcomes, appeared in The Guardian/Observer business pages yesterday (sunday).
I cut and pasted some highlights in various paper comments and it received quite a few recommends:
https://www.theguardian.com/business/2017/may/28/far-from-strong-and-stable-mays-economic-plan-is-weak-and-unstable
A lot more should have been made of it, as Corbyn is presently stealing all the limelight and LibDem voters have been lost to Labour over the campaign:
“…consultancy firm Oxford Economics put the economic plans of the three main parties through its model it concluded that the continuation of austerity under the Conservatives would lead to stable although unspectacular growth averaging 1.9% a year over the course of the next parliament.
By contrast, the consultancy noted that “the more expansionary policies proposed by Labour and the Liberal Democrats would offer better outcomes in terms of GDP growth and allow monetary policy to be normalised sooner, without putting the public finances under strain.” More specifically, the economy would be 1.9% bigger under the Lib Dem plans and 1% bigger under Labour’s plans than under the Conservative plans.”
What we need is a single, simple Policy that distinguishes us from Tories & Labour & then we need to keep repeating it at every opportunity. It doesnt matter if its a good policy as long as it sounds good.
A Penny for The NHS might be it but whatever it is we have to decide now & then bang on about it.