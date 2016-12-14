We should be sceptical of news, even when we agree

Some may have been surprised to read recently that the US Food and Drug Administration has approved three trials of MDMA to treat post-traumatic stress disorder – the final phase of validation required to turn the “dance drug” into a legal medicine. Surprised, probably, because we have been repeatedly told for over two decades that MDMA is a very dangerous drug and that “there is no such thing as a ‘safe dose’”. Doctors would surely never give a dangerous drug with no safe dose to someone just to aid therapy, so what’s going on here?

It has been known since the 1970s that MDMA had some potential in psychotherapy, but almost all research and testing on the drug was halted when it was globally criminalised in the mid-1980s. But the story of how we got to a place where MDMA is “Class A” (the most dangerous drugs) is a sorry story of misleading experiments, politicised research, biased scientific endeavour, wilful distortion of facts, and – most importantly – the silence of the scientific and medical establishments in the face of obvious manipulation of the truth.

Nearly all research on MDMA since the 1980s has been funded by the US National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA) or its predecessors. Its very name – “drug abuse” – gives away the goal of the organisation, which is to provide the evidence backing for politicians to promote the “War on Drugs”. In that goal it has been hugely influential.

In a perplexing twist, almost none of the research testing on MDMA safety used actual therapeutic or recreational doses to measure effects of use on health – almost all used tens to hundreds of typical doses at once. Quite often, the most surprising result from an objective point of view was that any of the test subjects (monkeys/rats/etc) even survived the test, as equivalent doses of many everyday drugs like paracetamol would easily be fatal. A sceptic would point out this lack of realistic experiments was probably because it was hard or impossible to detect harm with typical doses, and we must consider that a biased organisation like NIDA was giving the grant and might not be granting money for experiments that were unlikely to produce the headlines that it wanted.

But if the experiments were misleading, the conclusions drawn were worse distortions. What if a researcher said, “I injected test subjects with the alcohol from 400 pints of beer at once, and they all suffered serious harm as a result. On this basis I conclude that alcohol is a very dangerous drug with no safe dose”? Well, people would fall about laughing and that researcher would find it difficult to be taken seriously in future. And yet, this is exactly what was pushed in the realm of MDMA research during the 90s and early 00s; and not only did it not get called out (except on embryonic counter-culture internet forums) for being obviously misleading, medically irrelevant, and scientifically unsound, but usually rigorous news outlets like the BBC simply regurgitated and propagated it without any critique.

Even medical magazines – who should really have known much better – didn’t call this out this abuse of medical research, perhaps because putting your head above the parapet to “defend the drug that killed Leah Betts” was at that time a career-harming action (because of the hysterical climate that had been allowed to develop), but also probably because most people saw no reason to call-out misinformation that matched what they broadly believed anyway (i.e. that MDMA was bad).

Now, only 40 years later, is MDMA being finally properly tested to see if it can treat people. This delay may have prevented many millions of people from being helped or cured of their PTSD problems, which is a pretty shameful fact or us to consider.

In the “post truth” world, this has serious implications for us all in our efforts to bring a factual basis for political debate back to the fore. It is our job as liberals to shoot down biased or misleading stories, research, news, or any other information…* even if we happen to agree with the cause it aids *. Too often, we have allowed obviously misleading information to go unchallenged because it supported our message – whether that be on policy, crime statistics, Brexit, or whatever. This has to stop, even if it annoys our colleagues. For example, despite being a non-smoker, a few years ago in a Lib Dem Voice article I called-out obvious misinformation about shisha smoke. The re-imposition of political rigour has to start in our own camp, and it has to start now.

* Dr Mark Wright is a councillor in Bristol and was the 2015 general election Parliamentary candidate for Bristol South.