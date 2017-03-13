Welcome back to York and join us campaigning!

As the countdown to party conference continues, I would like to say how pleased I am to be welcoming Spring Conference back to York.

Visit York estimate that the weekend will boost the city’s economy by more than £600,000. And I know that pubs, hotels, B&Bs, guest houses, and restaurants will be reporting soaring demand. Added to the short-term economic boost is the long-term impact that the continued national exposure will bring. It is a showcase for York as a destination for conferences and events. York is a beautiful, well-connected city with the potential to hold many more big political and business conferences.

It is also a chance for our members in York to meet our MPs and peers as well as councillors and campaigners from across the country. And as we all know, a chance for local party members to actually debate and decide national party policy.

In York, our councillors and members have been working hard since we formed a joint administration in May 2015 to run City of York Council.

I know from my experiences of conference that, as well as enjoying training and debates in the conference centre, it is also an opportunity to discover the city you are visiting. So, I hope that visitors this weekend will find a spare hour or so to leave the Barbican Centre and enjoy a trip to see the attractions York has to offer – from the world famous York Minister , our newer York’s Chocolate Story , to the spectacular Clifford’s Tower or to the engrossing National Railway Museum .

Conference goers should also grab a chance to stroll around the beautiful city (bar) walls , sample York’s thriving independent shopping and restaurant scene , or enjoy a pint in one of York’s many award-winning pubs.

And finally, if any members attending conference fancy doing some campaigning whilst in York, we have an exciting day of action planned! This will be particularly useful as one of the Labour councillors in York has announced that she will be resigning at the end of the month.

On Sunday 19 March our newest MP Sarah Olney will be joining us in the ward where the by-election will be fought. Come and listen to Sarah at 10am – there will be Focus delivery and surveying available immediately afterwards. Drop us an email to get further details ( [email protected] ). Our campaign HQ is a short walk away from the conference centre will be open from 9.30am until 1.30pm on Sunday for the collection of bundles and for clerical work. Teas, coffees and biscuits will be available.

I look forward to seeing you in York for conference. Enjoy!

* Keith Aspden has been the Councillor for Fulford Ward in York since 2003 and for Fulford and Heslington Ward since 2015. He was elected Leader of the Liberal Democrat Group in May 2013 and is now Deputy Leader of York City Council