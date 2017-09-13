Welcome to Everyone Matters

Hello from Everyone Matters – what was formerly known as ‘Activate’. We are a group of Liberal Democrats based in North Wales who decided after the General Election in June to try and raise awareness of what being a Lib Dem is all about. Unlike Momentum or the recently press covered Tory Activate, we are committed to running wholly positive campaigns based in local communities and working with charities to raise money for good causes.

We aim to show constituents that as Liberal Democrats we will work with people all year round to make politics both local and real. Everyday issues have become hijacked by the extremes from both Labour and the Tories and even when commonplace concerns are highlighted it gets reduced to vicious rhetoric or derogatory memes. Our group is different – we aim to work with anyone who wants to bring about positive change to local communities. We have been doing this since June and we hope you can join us. Currently we are raising money for Shelter Cymru and the Friends of Wrexham hospital with our Gala Ball in January and only this weekend we have raised over £500 for the Wales Air Ambulance through our cross constituency abseil down Devils Gorge in Delyn.

The reason for our name change is that unfortunately a small group of Conservatives decided to both ape and warp our vision. They started a group with the stated aim of inspiring young people in politics – albeit on the Centre Right. Whilst we are happy to see anyone attempt to engage people in politics we totally abhor the comments reported in the media by their members. The group behind the scenes is filled with offensive, incendiary language and populated by divisive people. Their comments which are inextricably linked now with the name Activate means the name is too toxic for us to continue using. We can currently be found on Facebook as @EMLiberal or on Twitter @WeAllMatterUK.

We believe, and we hope you can agree that #EveryoneMatters

* Pete Williams is co-founder of Activate