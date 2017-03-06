Chris White

Well – did they consult or not?

By | Mon 6th March 2017 - 5:27 pm

The issue of refugee children will not go away – both in reality and in terms of a decency-check on the current Government, including the Home Secretary in particular.

The Government is adamant that the decision to close the ‘Dubs’ scheme, which many believed would allow the country to accept a further 3,000 unaccompanied child refugees, was because local government did not have the capacity for more than around 400. The evidence for this is that the Home Office asked councils and this is what councils told it. Simples.

The problem with this is twofold.

First of all, why did the Home Office go to councils direct rather than through or at least alongside the Local Government Association, which is there to broker conversations between central and local government?

Worse still, some councils are now claiming that they did indeed have the capacity, as reported in the Guardian over the weekend. Even if you just tot up the handful of councils appearing in the article, there are over 200 places which could and should have been made available.

It becomes difficult to avoid the conclusion that the Government is not being straight with us. Whether this is because the Government has decided to dispense with evidence-based policy-making (we are surely not yet at the point when Theresa May accuses David Cameron of bugging 10 Downing Street?) or whether something went horribly wrong with the Government’s attempt to survey several hundred councils, we don’t yet know.

But the fact remains that we are dealing with children’s lives here and the UK has again let them down.

* Chris White is a member of the Liberal Democrat Voice Editorial Team, a Liberal Democrat Councillor from St Albans and Deputy Leader of the LGA Liberal Democrat Group.

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarManfarang 6th Mar - 5:23pm
    Roland China did not cease to exist during WW2.The capital was moved to Chongqing. Because of China's vast size, the Japanese were unable to occupy...
  • User AvatarArnold Kiel 6th Mar - 5:22pm
    @ paul holmes: your effectively unchallenged Government @ Dav: If the 52% want less jobs, lower incomes, lower pensions, less healthcare, less social care, lower...
  • User AvatarLester Holloway 6th Mar - 5:15pm
    There are some small African islands still 'owned' by France, still trying to hold onto whatever little bits of their old empire they can. Paris...
  • User AvatarD. Howitt 6th Mar - 5:15pm
    I am sure President Trump would have tweeted that it is all Obamas fault
  • User AvatarAndrew Hickey 6th Mar - 5:00pm
    Bob, he *can't* have read, understood, and agreed with the preamble and still be a Quitling, because the preamble includes "Within the European Community we...
  • User AvatarKatharine Pindar 6th Mar - 4:59pm
    David Evans. Good heavens, David, the time for navel-gazing is long gone (though, Paul, I never suggested that the idealistic proposal about tuition fees wasn't...