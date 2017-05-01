Wera Hobhouse to fight Bath for the Lib Dems

Wera Hobhouse has been selected to fight Bath for the Liberal Democrats.

The candidate selected last year, Jay Risbridger, stepped down last week.

The BBC has the story:

Wera Hobhouse was selected by members during a lunchtime meeting at Bath City Football Club, The seat is currently held by the Conservative MP Ben Howlett but was previously a Lib Dem stronghold, held by Don Foster for 23 years. The original prospective parliamentary candidate, Jay Risbridger, picked last autumn, stood down last week due to family and work commitments. Paul Strasburger, from the Lib Dems’s campaign in Bath, said: “It’s important to the party nationally because it’s a very winnable seat, and therefore it’s a central part of our desire to stop a Tory landslide.”

The Bath Chronicle quotes former Bristol West MP Stephen Williams:

“She will be an amazing MP for the city,” said Stephen Williams, the Lib Dem candidate in the West of England Metro Mayor election, which takes place this Thursday. “She’s a passionate pro-EU campaigner. “Bath voted overwhelmingly to remain in the European Union. “It will be a big issue in the election, it’s why Theresa May’s called it. “In Bath we don’t agree with Theresa May and Wera Hobhouse I’m sure is going to storm to victory on June 8.”

