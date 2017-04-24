We’ve learnt the hard way not to stand in the middle of the road

We know what happens to people who stay in the middle of the road. They get run down.
We have reason to be cautiously optimistic about the forthcoming elections.
It will probably take years to clarify why we had such a disastrous result in the 2015 general election, but it seems plausible to say that it was because people did not know what we stood for any more. Despite a laundry list of governmental achievements, we had, to an extent, sold our soul to the devil – the tuition fees disaster being emblematic of the whole thing. Then we went into the election saying effectively that we’d put a tape measure between the two other main parties and stand exactly equidistant between them. OK, that’s not what we said, but that was the perception that came over.
Two acts of great leadership by Tim Farron are helping to turn around our fortunes. Firstly, his clear and courageous stand against Brexit and, then, against hard Brexit. Secondly, his declaration last night that we will not enter into any coalitions or deals after this election.
At last we have a very distinctive, independent position and we are making a very credible bid to the be the main opposition to the Conservatives.
* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is a councillor and one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.
We need not apologise for the coalition.
Yes, as Paul Walter says, it was disastrous for our Party but not for the country. Compare the stability and (limited) progress of the coalition years with the chaos and uncertainty since 2015.
We should clearly and loudly continue to remind the electorate that it is the Conservatives who have got us into this whole Brexit mess.
Yes Michael
The Tories inherited a stable government in 2015, they ditched us and took the country into a chaotic mess, assisted by the weakest Labour leader in living memory.
The only party that stands a chance of sorting this mess out are the Lib Dems. Events in France back this message up.
@ Michael Cole. “We need not apologise for the coalition.” As my four year old grandson often says on many topics , ‘I don’t think so’.
I’m afraid it’s also not the view the electorate (and many long standing members) took. Take Sheffield Centra,l for example, where we dropped from a close second to fourth place and losing over three quarters of our vote (nearly 17,000 votes down to 4,000 votes).
Less said about the Coalition the better. ‘Nuff said…… time to move on…….
Yes David. Events do seem to be moving our way.
Despite our small number of MPs, it is the Liberal Democrats that Theresa really fears.
Accordingly, we can expect more vitriol and untruths from the Tories and their media friends.
@David Raw: It is illuminating to know that you form your political opinions on the basis of advice from your four year old grandson.
Now is not the time for doom and gloom.
We should be realistic about the Coalition, not pretend that it did not happen as you seem to be suggesting.
Michael Cole, Perhaps it’s not quite fair to say that “it is the Conservatives who have got us into this whole Brexit mess”, when the Lib Dems for several years had a policy of calling for an in/out referendum on EU membership.
@ Michael Cole “It is illuminating to know that you form your political opinions on the basis of advice from your four year old grandson”.
Well, if that’s the best you can do…… it’s even more illuminating that you should think I do. It goes some way to explaining your rosy spec view of the Coalition.
The 2015 election disaster is history, yes, we all can learn from it, the good, the bad and the ugly points should be the catalyst for moving forward like we indeed are. The French election shows when given a clear message of hope the people grasp hope over fear. The tide of intolerance and indifference can be checked, that is our message and one that unites us all.
We have moved off the Yellow Brick Road (a heart for the Tories, a brain for Labour) and have a Unique Selling Point – We’re against Brexit (failing that, against Hard Brexit) – but the risk is of boring the electorate with a Spam campaign (Brexit, Brexit, nothing but Brexit). There are a whole wealth of other issues to talk about – the underfunding of the NHS, welfare cuts, inadequate social care, environmental damage – the list goes on. Membership of the EU was never at the top of people’s concerns until a handful of obsessives insisted on a referendum and the government obliged.
Catherine, I take your point.
But I understand that the Lib Dems were in favour of a referendum only if there were to be a major change in the EU constitution. Maybe that was not the case, so please do correct me if I am mistaken.
Surely you agree that the blame must lie overwhemingly with the conservatives.
@ David Raw,
Calm down.
I do not have a “rosy spec view of the Coalition.” I repeat: “We should be realistic about the Coalition, not pretend that it did not happen as you seem to be suggesting.”
It would be very naive to hope that our opponents will not continue to raise the matter and try to use it against us.
The weakness of the ‘sackcloth and ashes’ approach to the coalition is that if we suggest that we screwed up that badly, then no-one in their right mind would give us a chance of being anywhere near power in future. Be realistic about our mistakes, but be positive about what was achieved, and our potential for the future.
John Bicknell: Agreed.