What a night! Hope returns to UK politics

Imagine it’s Bank Holiday Monday in 2027. We’re not going to be out in the sunshine. We nerds will be watching the rerun of the results of the (June) 2017 election. Ten years on, the drama will be just as nail biting as we relive some incredible moments. I can’t imagine the North East Fife or Richmond Park results ever becoming less tense. Maybe we’ll look on it and the events of the past year as a season of a hard-hitting political drama.

We’ll also be asking each other if we were still up for Salmond.

I have spent the last 51 days under the impression that we were going to end up with a massive Tory majority which would be interpreted as a mandate to do whatever they liked on Brexit. I thought we would end up with somewhere between 10 and 20 seats. I was right about one of those things. That movement in the polls was not, as I thought, a cynical manipulation of models to create a climate where the Tories could repeat the effective “Coalition of Chaos” nonsense from 2015. Turns out that the people are over that given the chaos that has ensued.

I have been pretty much neglecting you, dear readers, for the last few weeks because I’ve been putting everything I’ve got into the Edinburgh West campaign. It was thrilling to be part of a winning campaign. Two years ago, we had two councillors in the constituency. That was all. Now we have the MSP and the MP and five councillors. How did we do it? Well, Alex Cole-Hamilton, Kevin Lang and Tom Utting started as soon as we lost in 2015 and built it back up. And do you know what? It was worth the strained knee that has been really painful these last few days. It was worth getting absolutely soaked for several hours today. To add insult to injury, as I left one polling station in the pouring rain to go to another, a van drove through a puddle and I was soaked from head to foot.

It’s incredible to think that Christine wasn’t even selected until 28 April. In a few short weeks, her name recognition was phenomenal. She will be a fantastic MP.

Who would have thought that we’d have 12 MPs, but only 4 from the previous Parliament?

Here are are new Golden Dozen:

And a third of them are women. It’s good but not good enough. We still have work to do in this area.

Another 150 or so votes and we’d have had 15. 463 and we’d have had 16. For Sarah Olney to lose by just 45, or Elizabeth Riches to lose by 2 is absolutely heartbreaking. That’s not so far from the exit poll which seemed so bizarre when it was first announced.

I am absolutely distraught to lose Nick Clegg. His expertise, wisdom and authority on Brexit is much needed and I hope that a way will quickly be found to enable him to contribute to our national debate. The return of Vince and Ed is great but they don’t have Nick’s direct knowledge and experience.

While we have had a revival in Scotland, we lost our only MP in Wales. That’s a huge blow.

Daisy Cooper had a cracking result in St Albans – up nearly 14 points and a clear second place behind the Tories. It’s a great springboard for next time.

The Conservatives and the SNP both had their worst nightmares. The public saw through May’s power grabbing ploy and declined to go along with it. The SNP lost not far off half their seats. That has to put a second referendum on independence not just off the back burner but back in the deep freeze.

The Tories in particular won their seats on the basis of opposing indyref2 and not much else. They will have to come up with more for next time or they will lose all their gains.

We had a lot of very positive messaging in Scotland which we will now have to develop further.

How we navigate our way through a new set of political circumstances will be much discussed over the next few days. I see it as a huge opportunity for sensible, progressive individuals in all parties to work together in the national interests when the need arises. As politics polarises, let’s look at how to bring people together, how to listen to and respond to their concerns. That’s why I think that there may be hope.

Over the next few days, we’ll be looking at what went right and what went wrong in the campaign and how we go forward from here.

But, first……SLEEP!

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings