What are YOU going to do to encourage young people to register to vote?

The Electoral Reform Society has highlighted a huge drop in the number of young people on the electoral register since individual electoral registration came in.

From the Independent:

The ERS, which campaigns on access to democracy, said while the move to IER had improved the accuracy of the register, it has also led to a “significant fall” in the number of young people on the electoral roll. Of the nations which introduced IER in 2014, Scotland has seen the biggest drop in the number of “attainers” (16 and 17 year olds on the register), at 35 per cent, followed by Wales (27 per cent) and England (25 per cent). In Northern Ireland, where the IER system has been in place since 2002, the number of those signed up to vote has fallen by half. Latest analysis shows the number of attainers registered in Westmorland and Lonsdale, the constituency held by the leader of the Liberal Democrats, Tim Farron, to have dropped by three quarters (75 per cent) over three years.

People only have a week to register to vote. The deadline is 23:59 on 22 May.

Tim Farron and St Albans candidate Daisy Cooper have been encouraging young people to make sure that they have a say:

Tim said:

Young people’s wishes have been swept under the rug since the EU referendum when 75% voted to remain. At a time of monumental political change, many feel hurt, ignored and powerless. The Liberal Democrats will not allow young people’s pro-European aspirations to go unnoticed. Their priorities must be our priorities. This General Election is a chance to change the direction of our country. Register to vote now and have your say.

Daisy, who is also the party’s spokesperson for young people, added:

Young people have the largest stake in our future, and they deserve a say over what happens next. The Liberal Democrats will fight for their right to vote on the final Brexit deal. It is vital that young people register before the 22nd May deadline. If you want a party that can change Britain’s future vote Liberal Democrats.

It is incumbent on us all to do all we can in the week that remains to engage with as many young people as possible and make sure that they are registered to vote.