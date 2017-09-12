What can we do about skills shortages? (and what about the clotted cream?)

Embed from Getty Images

At one level the answer (to the first question) is simple. As individuals, our ability to find a job, and succeed at work, depends on each of us having skills that are needed by an employer. As a society our economic well-being depends on a population that collectively has the skills that match current industry requirements. And our future prosperity depends on people using entrepreneurial skills to develop new industries and opportunities for employment.

So our complex education system – encompassing school, further education, universities, adult education and workplace training – should be designed to teach students and employees the skills society demands. One of Government’s roles must therefore be to identify the broad range of skills that are needed, to commission courses in those skills and encourage students and employees to take them up.

So why do we still hear about the skills shortage in this country?

Well, at another level the answer is quite profound. Educators since Socrates have been asking what exactly is the function of education. Is it to teach people specific skills, to provide them with a broad understanding of culture, or to give them an intellectual toolkit so they can become fulfilled as people?

Many would argue that the emphasis in schools and universities should be to provide an understanding of fundamental principles coupled with intellectual curiosity, so that when students enter employment they are adaptable and able to learn new skills throughout their lives. The problem with that approach, in its purist form, is that it is not very responsive to the changing needs of society.

And where does Adult Education fit in to all of that?

* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice.