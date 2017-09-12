What can we do about skills shortages? (and what about the clotted cream?)

At one level the answer (to the first question) is simple. As individuals, our ability to find a job, and succeed at work, depends on each of us having skills that are needed by an employer. As a society our economic well-being depends on a population that collectively has the skills that match current industry requirements. And our future prosperity depends on people using entrepreneurial skills to develop new industries and opportunities for employment.
So our complex education system – encompassing school, further education, universities, adult education and workplace training – should be designed to teach students and employees the skills society demands. One of Government’s roles must therefore be to identify the broad range of skills that are needed, to commission courses in those skills and encourage students and employees to take them up.
So why do we still hear about the skills shortage in this country?
Well, at another level the answer is quite profound. Educators since Socrates have been asking what exactly is the function of education. Is it to teach people specific skills, to provide them with a broad understanding of culture, or to give them an intellectual toolkit so they can become fulfilled as people?
Many would argue that the emphasis in schools and universities should be to provide an understanding of fundamental principles coupled with intellectual curiosity, so that when students enter employment they are adaptable and able to learn new skills throughout their lives. The problem with that approach, in its purist form, is that it is not very responsive to the changing needs of society.
And where does Adult Education fit in to all of that?
Maybe a list of our speakers will entice you. Vince Cable – yes, we managed to book him before he became our new Leader, and we are delighted that he has been able to honour the commitment. Then Layla Moran – our Education spokesperson. And Chris Fox, our spokesperson for Business and Industrial Strategy. They will be challenged by Joanna Cain from the rather different perspective of the Workers Education Association.
I’ve heard the same phrase for as long as I can remember. If I want a loaf of bread I’ll be struggling to find one for less than £1. Maybe in Aldi, but their cheaper loaves don’t taste that good. So if I’m only prepared to pay 50p I’ll have a shortage. On the other hand if I pay £2 there’s plenty of choice.
It’s the same with most things. If I want potatoes dug and I pay the bare minimum wage then I won’t have many takers. If I pay a living wage I’ll have more takers.
Having said that, we should invest in the training of our young people. We should train our own nurses, for example, and fund them with bursaries. But we should pay them properly afterwards. If we don’t they’ll find something else to do. We then won’t have enough nurses, teachers, engineers etc and we’ll start to hear once more about “the shortage of skills”.
Skill shortages are having a detrimental effect on the UK’s productivity and this needs to be addressed urgently in order to meet immediate economic and workforce challenges, including those arising from Brexit. The UK faces a particularly acute issue in the thousands of adults who lack English, maths and digital skills, creating a serious barrier to their progression in employment, training or education. This is compounded by the diminishing availability of adult education opportunities and the inequality of access to provision where it does exist. The current level of provision does not support the needs of our economy or our society. Add to this the pace of technological and demographic change and the need for a fresh new approach to adult skills and learning becomes crucially apparent.
The success and dedication of the Charity Workers Educational Association (WEA) http://www.wea.org.uk/about-us in providing adult education should be acknowledged. The charity is dedicated to bringing high-quality, professional education into the heart of communities. With the support of nearly 3,000 volunteers, 2,000 tutors and over 10,000 members, they deliver friendly, accessible and enjoyable courses for adults from all walks of life.
Conversely, the lessons of the privatisation that produced corruption, mismanagement and failing standards at Learn Direct https://www.theguardian.com/education/2017/aug/15/government-pulls-all-learndirect-contracts-and-funding need to be learnt. The organisation which was privatised by David Cameron’s coalition government in 2011 and is majority-owned by the private equity arm of Lloyds Bank, has said it could collapse into administration if the DfE withdrew its funding, which was worth £158m in the year to July 2017. This is after reports that the company has received £631m of public money since its controversial privatisation. An FT/FE Week investigation found that in the four years since it was sold off, it parent company spent 84% of its cash generated by the operating business, most of which came from the taxpayer, on payments to managers and financiers.
Of course education at all levels and stages of life should help people gain more skills. And specific training is needed for specific jobs and tasks. But for a Liberal education is primarily about education. If people are able to get wide-ranging, interesting and mind and body developing education, they will become more knowledgeable, more overtly intelligent and yes more skilful – as an integral part of being more educated. Education (and the acquisition of skills) should be first about the individual person, and then secondly as a knock-on of being more useful citizens. And this applies for adults as well as young people. As the WEA has shown over the years.