What can we learn from the ages?

With party leadership currently in play, and in an effort to acquaint myself with our history, I took a look at Liberal/Alliance/LibDem results of general elections since 1950. Here’s what I found.

Year Liberal Seats Party Leader Leader’s Age 1950 6 Clement Davis 66 1951 6 Clement Davis 67 1955 6 Clement Davis 71 1959 6 Jo Grimond 46 1964 9 Jo Grimond 51 1966 12 Jo Grimond 52 1970 6 Jeremy Thorpe 41 1974 14 Jeremy Thorpe 44 1974 13 Jeremy Thorpe 45 1979 11 David Steel 41 1983 23 David Steel/Roy Jenkins 45/63 1987 22 David Steel/David Owen 49/49 1992 20 Paddy Ashdown 51 1997 46 Paddy Ashdown 56 2001 52 Charles Kennedy 41 2005 62 Charles Kennedy 45 2010 57 Nick Clegg 43 2015 8 Nick Clegg 48 2017 12 Tim Farron 47

Some things become apparent.

1. With the exception of 1987 (SDP Alliance) and 2015 (post-coalition) the party has always held or increased its number of seats when a leader has run a general election campaign for the second time.

2. Peak seats held were under Charles Kennedy who was the joint-youngest (along with Jeremy Thorpe) LibDem leader ever to have fought a general election.

3. The oldest leader, Clement Davis, variously 66, 67 and 71 years old at elections, never brought home more than 6 seats.

4. Relatively few parliaments have run 5 years, only 4 out of 18.

Britain’s oldest-ever Prime Minister was Henry Temple, 70 at the time of taking office in 1855: the only septuagenarian PM we’ve ever had. The oldest 20th Century PM was Neville Chamberlain, 68 when elected in 1937, serving 2 years, 11 months.

Of the 11 post-1950 PM’s the average age on taking office has been 53 years – both Heath and Thatcher actually being 53 when they entered number 10.

Just saying, in view of our current leadership deliberations.

Incidentally Labour’s best result post-1950 came from GE1997 (418 seats), when Blair was 42. The Tories’ best performance was in 1983 (397 seats) when Thatcher was 57.

* Ken Mumm is a passionate pro-European, loves cosmopolitan life and was politicised by the Brexit question. He joined the Lib Dems as the only sensible place to fight those bent on destroying the future for ourselves and our children.