What can we learn from the ages?

With party leadership currently in play, and in an effort to acquaint myself with our history, I took a look at Liberal/Alliance/LibDem results of general elections since 1950. Here’s what I found.
|Year
|Liberal Seats
|Party Leader
|Leader’s Age
|1950
|6
|Clement Davis
|66
|1951
|6
|Clement Davis
|67
|1955
|6
|Clement Davis
|71
|1959
|6
|Jo Grimond
|46
|1964
|9
|Jo Grimond
|51
|1966
|12
|Jo Grimond
|52
|1970
|6
|Jeremy Thorpe
|41
|1974
|14
|Jeremy Thorpe
|44
|1974
|13
|Jeremy Thorpe
|45
|1979
|11
|David Steel
|41
|1983
|23
|David Steel/Roy Jenkins
|45/63
|1987
|22
|David Steel/David Owen
|49/49
|1992
|20
|Paddy Ashdown
|51
|1997
|46
|Paddy Ashdown
|56
|2001
|52
|Charles Kennedy
|41
|2005
|62
|Charles Kennedy
|45
|2010
|57
|Nick Clegg
|43
|2015
|8
|Nick Clegg
|48
|2017
|12
|Tim Farron
|47
Some things become apparent.
1. With the exception of 1987 (SDP Alliance) and 2015 (post-coalition) the party has always held or increased its number of seats when a leader has run a general election campaign for the second time.
2. Peak seats held were under Charles Kennedy who was the joint-youngest (along with Jeremy Thorpe) LibDem leader ever to have fought a general election.
3. The oldest leader, Clement Davis, variously 66, 67 and 71 years old at elections, never brought home more than 6 seats.
4. Relatively few parliaments have run 5 years, only 4 out of 18.
Britain’s oldest-ever Prime Minister was Henry Temple, 70 at the time of taking office in 1855: the only septuagenarian PM we’ve ever had. The oldest 20th Century PM was Neville Chamberlain, 68 when elected in 1937, serving 2 years, 11 months.
Of the 11 post-1950 PM’s the average age on taking office has been 53 years – both Heath and Thatcher actually being 53 when they entered number 10.
Just saying, in view of our current leadership deliberations.
Incidentally Labour’s best result post-1950 came from GE1997 (418 seats), when Blair was 42. The Tories’ best performance was in 1983 (397 seats) when Thatcher was 57.
Just struck me, looking at the lovely table (thanks, LibDem Voice) that we’ve never gone into an election with a female leader. Strange, for a party calling itself liberal/Liberal.
Is the insinuation from this article that we should be negatively judging Vince Cable because of his age?
I don’t like going back too far into the party’s history. It’s obvious that the modern Lib Dem party isn’t at all the same party as it was the last time it was in Govt , just prior to WW1, or even in the 50’s. But as you’ve mentioned “the ages”…..
In my very early years I remember being taught, in no uncertain terms, that the Liberals were just another form of Tories. In my area, Bolton West, the local Tories and Libs had been in a Pact to keep out Labour. The Tories stood down in favour of the Libs in the 1951, 1955, and 1959 elections and so the Libs won with Tory support.
Lab duly won in 1964 once the Lib – Tory pact had broken down! So it wasn’t just the usual ‘Libs are Tories with a smile’ jibe that we’ve often heard. There was real substance to the accusation.
Clement DaviEs not Davis. Our highest post War vote share was in 1983 under Roy Jenkins and David Steel. Did the blend of Steel’s relative youth and Jenkins’ maturity contribute to the Alliance’s performance? Could youthful Swinson and mature Cable prove similarly attractive to the electorate?
Interesting chart and thanks for doing this research. However I wouldn’t read too much into the performance of the party based on the age of the leader and then use it to conclude that a young leader means great results and an old one bad ones, which appears to be the inference from the article. Firstly nearly all the leaders were in their 40s, and they achieved a whole variety of results, one of the youngest, Jeremy Thorpe in 1970 returned one of the worst results in party history.
Given we had only one leader over 60 in that period you can’t really draw a trend from that one leaders results and apply it to any future leader who happened to be over 60. Whoever led the party in the 1950s was going to have a tough time. Not least when the party’s loss of deposits in 1950 led to the switch from the “broad front” of contesting most seats to the “narrow front” of fighting only just over a 100 in 1951 and 1955. The party only survived in the 1951/55 election because the Tories stood down in most of the seats we defended.
@ Peter Martin. Yes, Bolton West was a pact – but Arthur Holt MP was no Tory. It was a privilege to know him and to enjoy his wicked satirical sense of humour. He once got suspended from the Chamber by the Speaker for saying the Tory MP for Cheadle was all p. And wind and no substance. He was also incredibly grave in WW2 as a Pow on the Burma railway taking beatings to protect his men.
Lovely nice man of great guts and character.
Brave not grave.
Ken,
“Britain’s oldest-ever Prime Minister was Henry Temple, 70 at the time of taking office in 1855: the only septuagenarian PM we’ve ever had. The oldest 20th Century PM was Neville Chamberlain, 68 when elected in 1937, serving 2 years, 11 months.”
I think Gladstone was Britain’s oldest Prime Minister being elected at the age of 82. He resigned for the final time when he was 84 years old. In the 20th Century, Churchill was nearly 77 when he won the 1951 election and served until 1955 when he retired to the backbenches at the age of 81.
Joe, Gladstone first took office in 1868 when he was 58 years, 340 days old. His fourth premiership started 1892, when he would have been 82. Easier, perhaps, to take back a premiership than to win it for the first time?
Also, of course, different times 120 years later with external pressures on politicians because of the 24/7 news environment placing much more pressure on a leader’s stamina.
I think the point of Ken Munns graphic is that our Leaders tend to do a better job on their 2nd General Election. This is another argument for making sure that Jo Swinsons gets lots of exposure to the Voters.
So, is ageism still alive and well in the Lib Dems? It used to amuse me when I was a member of the party that someone could be of an age that they could be considered to be too old to be leader and yet someone else of similar age could be considered too young to be a local councillor.
I have a whole bucket of things ready to criticise Vince Cable about. His age is not one of them.
@ paul barker,
Do you think that the electorate will put much faith in Vince Cable as leader, when it is clear that a section of his party can’t wait to push him off his perch when someone they deem preferable is willing to take the position ?
Is the insinuation from this article that we should be negatively judging Vince Cable because of his age?
That would only be relevant if there was another applicant for the post who was younger, wouldn’t it? If nobody else is nominated then the point is moot.
Ken,
the economist has an interesting feature on the over 65’s this week https://www.economist.com/news/leaders/21724814-get-most-out-longer-lives-new-age-category-needed-what-call-time-life
In many of the countries I have lived, in the head of government was rather elderly.Yasuhiro Nakasone was 69 when he retired as PM in Japan as was George H. Bush when he lost to Bill Clinton in the USA. Our own head of state at 91 is no spring chicken and has dealt with 13 PM’s of varying ages to date.
Age is not so much an issue as the ability to unite a disparate membership, command respect in the House of Commons and inspire public confidence in the party.
Michael Mullaney
The loss of a large number of deposits on fighting a broad front in 1950 did not affect the party financially. Major Herbert Harris, the chief agent, had taken othe precaution of taking out insurance against losing deposits.
However, the decision was taken to fight on a narrow front in 1951, probably because division associations, as constituency associations were then described, would not have had time to replenish their fighting funds.
Ken , Sir Hehry Campbell -Bannerman was the oldest leader the party had , and was older than Chamberlain as a twentieth century pm, as 1906, and the best Liberal government ever, counts for something, though I am biased as Sir Henry shared my birthday, or his !
BTW – oldest post-1950 PM taking office for the first time was Callaghan, 64 yrs.
Peter Martin
The election pacts between the Conservatives and Liberals in the two Bolton and two Huddersfield constituencies helped both the Conservatives and Liberals, with two Conservatives and two Liberals being elected, instead of probably four Socialists.
I believe the arrangement was approved by Churchill, who had belonged to the Liberal and Conservative parties, and his wife Clementine Churchill, who was a quiet Liberal.
The Liberal recovery really began when Jo Grimond became the Liberal Leader after the death of Clement Davies, who had held the post since 1945 when the Liberal Leader Sir Archibald Sinclair lost his seat after touring the country supporting other Liberal candidates.
Liberals certainly were not Conservatives, but occupied a position further to the right than the Liberal Democrats now do. However I can remember as constituency press officer (and a Young Liberal) heading a report published in the local press in about 1960 ‘Liberals a party of the Left’.