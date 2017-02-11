What do you do when you want to distract from your party driving the country off a cliff?

Well, if you’re Welsh Conservative Leader Andrew R T Davies, you point out to anyone who will listen that Liberal Democrat Welsh Education Secretary voted in accordance with Liberal Democrat policy in the Article 50 debate in the Senedd as if this should be some sort of issue.

Labour AMs were whipped to vote for Article 50 to be invoked.

Davies argues that this broke cabinet responsibility. The BBC has the story:

The Liberal Democrat AM voted with Plaid Cymru against Article 50 despite the Labour group opposing the motion. Mr Davies suggested some Labour AMs were “sore” over the Senedd vote. Mr Jones’s spokesman said it was recognised the Lib Dems were in a different position on the matter. Article 50 of the European Union Lisbon treaty is the trigger that would allow UK ministers to start the process to leave the EU. The UK government wants to set Article 50 in motion by the end of March. Mr Davies himself campaigned for Vote Leave at the referendum last year – his group joined Labour and UKIP in voting against the Plaid Cymru proposal in the Senedd on Tuesday. Only 10 AMs supported the motion to oppose Article 50 being triggered without assurances over the single market, versus 46 against. The vote if passed would have been advisory and would not have affected the process.

Apart from anything else, this was an opposition motion, not binding on the government and not covering any of its areas of responsibility.

This means, of course, that no Liberal Democrat parliamentarian has voted for the invocation of Article 50. All 5 MSPs voted with all but 3 Labour, the SNP and Greens a motion opposing Article 50.

Andrew R T Davies, a brexiteer, was clearly trying to deflect attention from the fact that his party is driving the entire country over the edge of a cliff with not so much as a crash helmet. It’s also an opportunity to stir up trouble in the Welsh Labour but that doesn’t really seem to have worked.

The Tories produced this bizarre raphic to illustrate their point. Can you imagine them pulling that stunt if Kirsty had been a man.

But then they have form for producing rubbish that is demeaning to female leaders. Once could be seen as unfortunate, twice is a definite sign of issues with women in positions of power.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings