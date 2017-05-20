What do you make of the “Vote her, get him” poster?

Vince Cable launched a new Lib Dem campaign poster today.

Vote her, get him. Don't settle for Nigel Farage's vision of Britain by voting for Theresa May. #ChangeBritainsFuture pic.twitter.com/wiDXAwBnkA — Liberal Democrats (@LibDems) May 20, 2017

This is how he explained it:

This week has been about manifestos To understand what is going on you have to listen to the voices of the people who are Mrs May’s cheerleaders and admirers. Nigel Farage. He purrs like an elder statesman, his job done. He said of the Prime Minister “she is using exactly the words and phrases I have been using for 20 years. I’m thrilled” He should be. She has adopted wholesale the UKIP model of Brexit. No half measures. Out of the Single Market. Out of the customs union. Out of all the sensible cooperation around science and environment. The agenda of the hard right. And not just on Europe. Do you remember the man who smiled with President-elect Donald Trump in a gold-encrusted lift? Who used his good offices to secure a meeting for our Prime Minister. Her hand-holding. Backing for the Trump administration. The close bonding. The treat of a state visit to come. Not that it achieved anything. The tough American trade negotiators have made it clear that economic size, not sentiment, determines priorities: the EU before the UK. Then, refugees. Nigel Farage posed in front of a poster of Syrian refugees fleeing the war. Spreading fear and distrust. But Mrs May is just as determined to keep foreigners out. Refugees. Students who are not immigrants and help our economy. Essential workers. They all fall under her net immigration target. As George Osborne has reminded us the more thoughtful Conservatives regarded the target as absurd and damaging and she hopelessly failed to meet it in any event. But UKIP is cheering her on. Farage is ’thrilled’ for her. And that is because he is the architect in chief of her Brexit strategy. It didn’t have to be like this. She could have taken as her inspiration the most politically successful Conservative Prime Minister in peacetime: Margaret Thatcher. But Mrs Thatcher is the creator of the Single Market.The Four Freedoms. Nothing to do with Brussels and Juncker. A British creation and a fine one which served Britain well. But Mrs May wants to trash her predecessor’s legacy. And this is more than a meeting of minds with the UKIP hard right. There is an alliance. Not a Progressive but a Regressive Alliance. UKIP are standing down in a third of their seats for the Tories. They realise that there is no need for a UKIP candidate when the Conservative will represent them! That is what we believe the public should be reminded of until polling day

It’s upset the Daily Mail, so that has to be a good thing, right?

It certainly sums up how the Tories have assimilated the UKIP agenda pretty comprehensively. I shudder to think what’s happened to the husky David Cameron hugged. With its harsh measures on social care and destructive restrictions on immigration, it’s clear that the nasty party is nastier than ever.

These ideas never come out of nowhere. Anything that gets put before the public by any party has usually been tested to make sure that it motivates its target audience to act in a certain way. In a shorter campaign there is less time and capacity for testing, but it will have been done. My husband, though, didn’t recognise the face as Farage’s. He had to think about it for a few seconds before he understood it. And he is pretty switched on to politics. You kind of have to be in this house. I would be lying if I said that it had done anything for me – but then as a peace-loving hippy committed Lib Dem, I’m not its target audience.

Accompanied by specific examples of how the Tories have adopted the UKIP agenda on things like brexit and immigration, it could actually make the moderate, centre ground Tory Remain queasy about what Theresa May is doing and encourage them to vote for us. A downside would be that it might also encourage the few UKIP voters left into the Tory fold which would not help us in our target seats.

Whether this and subsequent attacks on the Tories (which I think will be stepped up in the next few days) will be enough to send our poll ratings up again remains to be seen. When we talked about Brexit all the time, we were making small steps forward. Then we got a bit side-tracked into a bit of a retail list of policies that nobody really cares about. 5p for coffee cups is a very worthy idea, but not one which necessarily needed emphasising when we’re facing Brexit and a crisis in our NHS. In fact, we probably need to be emphasising that if Brexit reduces the size of our economy by as much as most people think it will, havina a small-state government that doesn’t much care for public services is a very bad thing indeed.

We seem to have found our way again in the last few days and Tim did well in the debate the other night. This poster probably isn’t going to be a game-changer on its own. Sticking with a simple, clear, coherent message will pay dividends for us, I suspect. In Scotland, our pro EU, pro UK, progressive, invest in mental health and education mantra has been reflected in all our press releases and other messaging. It’s been pretty disciplined and it is working where it needs to.

What we absolutely should not do is water down one tiny bit of our opposition to the extreme version of Brexit that Theresa May wants to force on all of us. It is really important that we convince people that they should have a final say on the deal. If it’s a good deal that people want to unite behind, fair enough. All we are asking is that they get the chance to mark the Government’s homework.

Tim’s manifesto launch speech was a good example of the sort of thing we need to be saying all the time. Brexit, health and education are the big things on people’s minds. Let’s make sure that they hear what we have to say as they start to cast their votes in just three days’ time.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings