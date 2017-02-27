What is the collective noun for peers?

If you didn’t drop into LDV over the weekend you will have missed Caron’s marathon effort in reporting on all the speeches made by Lib Dem Lords last week on the Bill on Article 50. There were 32 of them, amounting to over 30,000 words.
You can find all the speeches listed here.
It was an excellent reminder of what an important job our peers are doing and how important the second chamber is. In the Lords the decisions in the House of Commons are subjected to in-depth scrutiny and challenge, and we don’t hear enough about the impact this has on virtually every Bill that goes through Parliament.
Of course, we want the House of Lords to be reformed, but we can’t allow it to stagnate while we wait for another opportunity to bring in a directly elected second chamber. We have an excellent cohort of active peers, who between them have immense experience in politics, business, social action, law, academia and diplomacy.
As Caron wrote: “Our Lords excelled themselves. Their contributions were thoughtful, individual, well-researched and wide-ranging and it’s right that we present them in full on this site to help the historian of the future.”
I’ve been looking up the collective noun for peers and there doesn’t appear to be one. I have spotted a “constipation of Lords” but that doesn’t seem very polite. And this page suggests a ” thought of Barons”. Any other suggestions?
* Mary Reid is the Monday Editor on Lib Dem Voice.
A snore.
30,000 words when Sallus used 8: Quae quo usque tandem patiemini, o fortissimi viri?
An anachronism.
I have to confess, though I am a LIbDem member I have my doubts about a simple elected Lords.
What we do need to do is make it a real job. Anyone joining the Lords should be given and accept responsibility for a specific aspect of current policy and future strategy, especially EU coordination. No acceptance of a job, means no membership. It is not a reward, it is a calling to bigger things.
I don’t think there is much of an appetite for more elections, which would just create a clone of the first chamber. As far as interim reform goes, I would go for an augmented PR allocation of peers. Each party has a pool of peers which they can call upon to serve. The numbers would be allocated in proportion to the General Election result. This may be augmented with Bishops or other interest groups, regional reps etc. Of course if we managed to achieve PR in the commons this may have to be adjusted. This may provide for checks and balances against the excesses of the FPTP Commons system.
@P.J. Each party has a pool of peers which they can call upon to serve.
No we don’t want political parties to become even more entrenched than they already are. If anything it is in the interests of democracy to reduce the strength and influence of political parties…