Mary Reid

What is the collective noun for peers?

By | Mon 27th February 2017 - 8:56 am

 

If you didn’t drop into LDV over the weekend you will have missed Caron’s marathon effort in reporting on all the speeches made by Lib Dem Lords last week on the Bill on Article 50.  There were 32 of them, amounting to over 30,000 words.

You can find all the speeches listed here.

It was an excellent reminder of what an important job our peers are doing and how important the second chamber is. In the Lords the decisions in the House of Commons are subjected to in-depth scrutiny and challenge, and we don’t hear enough about the impact this has on virtually every Bill that goes through Parliament.

Of course, we want the House of Lords to be reformed, but we can’t allow it to stagnate while we wait for another opportunity to bring in a directly elected second chamber. We have an excellent cohort of active peers, who between them have immense experience in politics, business, social action, law, academia and diplomacy.

As Caron wrote: “Our Lords excelled themselves. Their contributions were thoughtful, individual, well-researched and wide-ranging and it’s right that we present them in full on this site to help the historian of the future.” 

I’ve been looking up the collective noun for peers and there doesn’t appear to be one. I have spotted a “constipation of Lords” but that doesn’t seem very polite. And this page suggests a ” thought of Barons”. Any other suggestions?

* Mary Reid is the Monday Editor on Lib Dem Voice.

Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in Parliament.
Advert

6 Comments

  • Jennie 27th Feb '17 - 9:07am

    A snore.

  • Bill le Breton 27th Feb '17 - 9:44am

    30,000 words when Sallus used 8: Quae quo usque tandem patiemini, o fortissimi viri?

  • Al 27th Feb '17 - 10:14am

    An anachronism.

  • Antony Watts 27th Feb '17 - 11:19am

    I have to confess, though I am a LIbDem member I have my doubts about a simple elected Lords.

    What we do need to do is make it a real job. Anyone joining the Lords should be given and accept responsibility for a specific aspect of current policy and future strategy, especially EU coordination. No acceptance of a job, means no membership. It is not a reward, it is a calling to bigger things.

  • P. J. 27th Feb '17 - 11:45am

    I don’t think there is much of an appetite for more elections, which would just create a clone of the first chamber. As far as interim reform goes, I would go for an augmented PR allocation of peers. Each party has a pool of peers which they can call upon to serve. The numbers would be allocated in proportion to the General Election result. This may be augmented with Bishops or other interest groups, regional reps etc. Of course if we managed to achieve PR in the commons this may have to be adjusted. This may provide for checks and balances against the excesses of the FPTP Commons system.

  • Roland 27th Feb '17 - 11:52am

    @P.J. Each party has a pool of peers which they can call upon to serve.

    No we don’t want political parties to become even more entrenched than they already are. If anything it is in the interests of democracy to reduce the strength and influence of political parties…

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarP. J. 27th Feb - 11:45am
    I don't think there is much of an appetite for more elections, which would just create a clone of the first chamber. As far as...
  • User AvatarPsi 27th Feb - 11:30am
    This one again… Lots of issues mixed up together. I get the word limit on LDV is restrictive but surely articles could be allowed to...
  • User AvatarDavid Evans 27th Feb - 11:25am
    Catherine, it's more complex than that. A while ago I was trying to contact a number of our MPs. Several didn't have an appropriate contact...
  • User AvatarAntony Watts 27th Feb - 11:19am
    I have to confess, though I am a LIbDem member I have my doubts about a simple elected Lords. What we do need to do...
  • User Avatarmatt 27th Feb - 10:31am
    @Catherine Jane Crosland Again thank you. Problem is, it does effect me, or it might in the near future, I don't actually claim PIP at...
  • User AvatarCatherine Jane Crosland 27th Feb - 10:18am
    Matt, I think the rule is that if you were asking for help just for yourself, as an individual, about some personal matter, then you...