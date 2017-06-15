What lessons can we learn from the election?

Overall I think Thursday night was very positive for the Liberal Democrats. We made four net gains, taking us up to twelve seats. This was in the face of a race to Number 10 where more than eighty per cent of voters backed the two main parties. We’ve had some excellent ‘big beasts’ like Jo, Vince, Stephen and Ed returned to Parliament, as well as fantastic new faces like Layla Moran and Christine Jardine. This article is going to focus on the lessons to be learnt, but let’s not lose sight of the fact that this was a result which did us credit.

Sadly we lost our only seat in Wales, and Sarah Olney lost out narrowly in Richmond Park. However, from my experience campaigning in Yorkshire I’d like to put forward some ideas about what went wrong in Labour-facing seats.

First of all, and most frustratingly, the legacy of the coalition is still doing us damage. That is to be expected – on areas like the Bedroom Tax many left-leaning voters can’t forgive us yet. Of course, in seats where Labour is our main opponent this effect is exaggerated. We must continue to show voters they can trust us again. Further to that, what can we offer Labour voters that Corbyn can’t? Polling shows that Brexit isn’t yet the electorate’s biggest concern, especially for Labour voters who care about the NHS far more. So where do we have or could we have policy to set ourselves significantly apart and appeal to Labour voters?

Another key issue was the party’s national literature sent from HQ. This seemed to be badly targeted and was perceived as very negative by some voters I spoke to in Leeds. Sending Labour supporters leaflets warning about Corbyn in Downing Street did not help us at all. Sending Brexiteers literature about a hard Brexit was never a good idea.

The other problem with our focus on Brexit is we can’t provide a significantly beefier opposition to Brexit than the handful of anti-Brexit Labour MPs. They were able to run pop-up anti-Brexit campaigns in seats like Leeds NW, Cambridge and Hornsey and Wood Green, making it difficult to squeeze Remainers.

Targeting was another problem. Why were we targeting Vauxhall, with a massive Labour majority, only to lose nearby Richmond by forty-five votes? Manchester Gorton was always a long shot, so why did we divert resources there away from Withington?

Most painfully, Tim felt he had to resign on Wednesday after persistent attacks on his religion. Would John Humphrys ask MPs of other faiths if they ask God for political guidance? Does atheism determine Corbyn’s ideology? These attacks put people of faith off going into politics. I feel Tim could perhaps have been clearer about his position earlier, but Tim was understandably reluctant to discuss his faith knowing the vitriol it would unleash. Anna Soubry, whose colleagues in the Tory Party mostly opposed gay marriage, attacked Tim’s response as ‘appalling and bad’. Why is there one rule for Tim and another for her mates?

Overall I think Tim’s resignation was necessary, but it was sad to see him step down. The bottom line is this: Tim said we’d win eighteen seats and we won twelve. He made the right choice with an understandably heavy heart. I look forward to seeing his continued hard work in Parliament campaigning for a better Britain and of course an even better Lake District.

What do you think? Have I misjudged how Labour voters felt? What else could we improve on? I’d be interested to hear what you think.

* Thomas Shakespeare is a Lib Dem activist and a member of Liberal Youth