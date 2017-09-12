What makes the Lib Dems special?

As we head to conference, many of us will be asking how is it that we had such a great manifesto and yet, despite a welcome increase in MPs, a very low share of the total vote?

As a 2015 newbie and after two campaigns, may I offer something for our debate:

Both Labour and the Conservatives are now committed to divisive politics – defined by who they are against, rather than what they are for; seeking to right old grievances as opposed to building a shared future.

As Liberal Democrats we stand for openness, tolerance and, crucially, unity.

Corbyn’s rallying call is to defend ‘the many’ against ‘the few’ – but do you fall in his ‘many’ or among his ‘few’? If you said the ‘wrong thing’ in which group might you end up? If you are a recent graduate do you get refunded tuition fees or just higher taxes to pay for those who follow you? He is dividing one group against another.

The Conservatives pursuing hard Brexit have given up on one-nation Toryism and now act on the principle of ‘we’re better than you’!

Under Tory rule, British judges are ALWAYS superior to EU courts; Britain’s rescue efforts are the best in the world; Britain, as the superior nation, should have a free ride in every global club; Britain can negotiate better trade deals than 27 European nations working together and so on…

So how are the Liberal Democrats different from the new divisive politics?

I suggest that we believe in community – strong and diverse local communities; the community of nations that makes up the UK; the European community; the global community; and that we defend the rights and promote the opportunities for all people to participate and contribute to those many and over-lapping communities. That’s why I can be a proud Brit and a proud European and a citizen of nowhere, all at once – belonging to one community doesn’t exclude me from any other.

This explanation shows why the Liberal Democrats’ strength has always been in our community focused base, but also offers a vision of how we can build at the national level, across all the UK’s nations.

As Liberal Democrats, first and foremost we seek broad coalitions and look for common ground and then to spread and share benefits and opportunities as widely and as diversely as possible across all our communities. We recognise that clean air works for all of us; that world class health and mental health services benefit everyone; that providing the best possible education is essential for the prosperity of our towns and cities and that exciting work depends on joint innovation.

That’s what makes Lib Dems unique – we seek to find the common ground and build the common good – and that’s what makes us different from the divisive approach of Labour and Conservative. It makes us less tribal too.

And, truly, only a government that seeks common ground can govern for all. That’s why the Liberal Democrats are needed now more than ever.

* Neil Lewis, who worked at The Economist Group before becoming an entrepreneur, joined the Lib Dems in 2015, standing as Cheshire PCC in 2016 and Bromsgrove in 2017.