What next with Trump vs the Media?

The first thing I read this morning was the Twitter feed of the BBC’s James Cook who spent yesterday following Donald Trump around as he gave a speech at the CIA.

We’ve all watched enough West Wing to know how the White House’s relationship with the media works. The Press Secretary briefs the press every day and takes questions.

It looks like things are changing:

The new era. White House spokesman Sean Spicer rants at the press for several minutes and then walks out without taking any questions. — James Cook (@BBCJamesCook) January 21, 2017

This came after Donald Trump played fast and loose with the truth while speaking to the same intelligence officials he was having a go at a few weeks ago.

Trump at the CIA: The media sort of made it sound like I have a feud with the intelligence community. It is exactly the opposite. — James Cook (@BBCJamesCook) January 21, 2017

When I read this one, I wondered how long it would be before Mr Cook has his White House credentials taken off him.

In accusing the "dishonest media" of inventing the notion that he was having a feud with the intelligence agencies, President Trump lies. https://t.co/6rWfjUbo91 — James Cook (@BBCJamesCook) January 21, 2017

And how long it would be before Trump’s original Twitter account disappears. News organisations better get screen-grabbing.

Cook goes on to say:

Pretty obvious that the official White House strategy will be to undermine the media to such an extent that it cannot hold Trump to account. — James Cook (@BBCJamesCook) January 21, 2017

President Trump is using the power and machinery of his office to delegitimise the media and spread lies. This should concern ALL Americans. — James Cook (@BBCJamesCook) January 21, 2017

Clearly if answers about what the Trump administration is up to are to be found, it won’t be in the official press briefings.

No administration in a democracy should expect a free ride from the media. Trump should not be looking to his mate Putin for guidance in how to handle media scrutiny.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings