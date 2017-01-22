Caron Lindsay

What next with Trump vs the Media?

By | Sun 22nd January 2017 - 8:59 am

The first thing I read this morning was the Twitter feed of the BBC’s James Cook who spent yesterday following Donald Trump around as he gave a speech at the CIA.

We’ve all watched enough West Wing to know how the White House’s relationship with the media works. The Press Secretary briefs the press every day and takes questions.

It looks like things are changing:

This came after Donald Trump played fast and loose with the truth while speaking to the same intelligence officials he was having a go at a few weeks ago.

When I read this one, I wondered how long it would be before Mr Cook has his White House credentials taken off him.

And how long it would be before Trump’s original Twitter account disappears. News organisations better get screen-grabbing.

Cook goes on to say:

Clearly if answers about what the Trump administration is up to are to be found, it won’t be in the official press briefings.

No administration in a democracy should expect a free ride from the media. Trump should not be looking to his mate Putin for guidance in how to handle media scrutiny.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

