What now for moderate politics and discourse?

“Emily Thornberry just took down the entire Tory party in 45 seconds” says the caption. Below is a video of Emily Thornberry at the despatch box at yesterday’s prime minister’s questions performing, it has to be said, very well.

It is the sort of thing we all see dozens of times every day, scrolling through our social media feeds whilst we wait for out train, lie in bed or pretend to listen to a friend’s anecdote.

This particular bit of clickbait came from the Independent – now, of course, an exclusively digital organisation. But it could equally have come from a dozen other news organisations I follow on Facebook, generally of solid heritage and employing intelligent, well-informed people.

It has struck me recently — and I do not think I am imagining it — that this sort of caption and headline has become commonplace in our politics: politicians and journalists are routinely, it seems, “destroying”, “taking down” and “wiping out” one another.

All of these examples have two things in common.

First, they invoke violent imagery and apply it to really quite ordinary situations.

And secondly, they are spectacularly superlative: putting forward a persuasive argument becomes a destruction; a good Commons performance, “taking down”.

Acres of copy has been written on the simultaneous rise of both social media and populism, and the cause and effect, if any, at work. But there undoubtedly seems to be a link between the decline of moderation in our politics (so presciently captured in Nick Clegg’s resignation speech) — both here and in the US — and the rise of the peculiarly insular, short-attention-span, instant gratification world of social media.

Given the unstoppable rise of the social media giants, this leads to some pretty fundamental questions — perhaps most fundamentally of all, whether the democratic polity can survive in the deadening bog of half-truth and hyperbole that appears to be the lifeblood of social media.

More immediately the sort of hyperbole of which clickbait is only the prime example has profound implications for the ways in which we consume news: the exaggeration, for commercial and partisan purposes, of comparably run-of-the-mill events undermines and serves to downplay genuinely important news. If everything “destroys” an argument then we are in danger of nothing at all doing so. It is another manifestation of the Trump phenomenon: if the waters are sufficiently muddy who knows whether what lurks beneath or even rises to the surface is significant or not?

I find it difficult to give an optimistic answer to questions like this. It may be that the technology itself will force us to turn a corner, moderating a discourse which is plainly out of control. But that is a hope more than it is an expectation.

The best that we can do, I think, is to try and craft — or, should I say, maintain? — a way of communicating that engages without either patronising or exaggerating. Whether it is possible to maintain a moderate tone whilst also being successful electorally (for politicians) or commercially (for news organisations), who can say?

But if we are to witness to the end of the moderate, tolerant politics — and perhaps even the liberal democracy itself — that has served so many so well for so long then we may as well be the ones who tried to save it.

