What now for moderate politics and discourse?

“Emily Thornberry just took down the entire Tory party in 45 seconds” says the caption. Below is a video of Emily Thornberry at the despatch box at yesterday’s prime minister’s questions performing, it has to be said, very well.
It is the sort of thing we all see dozens of times every day, scrolling through our social media feeds whilst we wait for out train, lie in bed or pretend to listen to a friend’s anecdote.
This particular bit of clickbait came from the Independent – now, of course, an exclusively digital organisation. But it could equally have come from a dozen other news organisations I follow on Facebook, generally of solid heritage and employing intelligent, well-informed people.
It has struck me recently — and I do not think I am imagining it — that this sort of caption and headline has become commonplace in our politics: politicians and journalists are routinely, it seems, “destroying”, “taking down” and “wiping out” one another.
All of these examples have two things in common.
First, they invoke violent imagery and apply it to really quite ordinary situations.
And secondly, they are spectacularly superlative: putting forward a persuasive argument becomes a destruction; a good Commons performance, “taking down”.
Acres of copy has been written on the simultaneous rise of both social media and populism, and the cause and effect, if any, at work. But there undoubtedly seems to be a link between the decline of moderation in our politics (so presciently captured in Nick Clegg’s resignation speech) — both here and in the US — and the rise of the peculiarly insular, short-attention-span, instant gratification world of social media.
Given the unstoppable rise of the social media giants, this leads to some pretty fundamental questions — perhaps most fundamentally of all, whether the democratic polity can survive in the deadening bog of half-truth and hyperbole that appears to be the lifeblood of social media.
More immediately the sort of hyperbole of which clickbait is only the prime example has profound implications for the ways in which we consume news: the exaggeration, for commercial and partisan purposes, of comparably run-of-the-mill events undermines and serves to downplay genuinely important news. If everything “destroys” an argument then we are in danger of nothing at all doing so. It is another manifestation of the Trump phenomenon: if the waters are sufficiently muddy who knows whether what lurks beneath or even rises to the surface is significant or not?
I find it difficult to give an optimistic answer to questions like this. It may be that the technology itself will force us to turn a corner, moderating a discourse which is plainly out of control. But that is a hope more than it is an expectation.
The best that we can do, I think, is to try and craft — or, should I say, maintain? — a way of communicating that engages without either patronising or exaggerating. Whether it is possible to maintain a moderate tone whilst also being successful electorally (for politicians) or commercially (for news organisations), who can say?
But if we are to witness to the end of the moderate, tolerant politics — and perhaps even the liberal democracy itself — that has served so many so well for so long then we may as well be the ones who tried to save it.
* Nick Thornsby is a day editor at Lib Dem Voice.
Nick, writes a very intelligent, utterly sensible article , as radical as it is moderate !
I have often described us as a stance and party as the Radical Moderates. Many decry the concept of the radical centre. On here just this week I defended the idea of the centre in politics as an exciting place not a boring one, in response to a vitriolic attack of that sensible political place to be.
I at such times quote Sir Peter Ustinov who said, ” the centre is is the most difficult position to defend. I have always been liberal, but a militant liberal, I do not see why the central position should be reticent because it is central. I believe the position in the centre to be the true one.”
The overblown rhetoric that Nick alludes to here, is typical as much of politicians as reactions .
Tim , our outgoing leader , has long been best when he tones down the level of attack or response. Too many times the Tories are “wicked !” Fair point sometimes, say it to often, nobody is listening . Brexit is always “hard !” Decisions are a “tragedy !”It is in the mouths of too many of them , as if hearing the boy who cried wolf. When you need to hear , who is ?
The social media craze makes it both better and worse. Far better in our ability through it to speak out for that which online is , moderation , as a necessary procedure, and for moderates to share the truth. Worse in that one wonders who is really interested when the narrative is otherwise.
Good article. I think a lot of us relate to how annoying “headline-based” debate is becoming, where the headline sets the tone, often with little regard for what the actual content involved.
I remember when I first started seeing this. At first, I sort of liked it – it made otherwise dull things a bit more dramatic and interesting.
Then gradually I got sick of it.
Partly because I saw the other “side” doing it and found it impossible to reason with them because people were too caught up in the “us vs them” mentality to listen. But also because I saw it resulting in laziness of my own “side”. At the end of the day, even when our own “side” is doing it, it’s still just adding to the total level of BS.
I like to think that it’s a phase that our culture is going through, where we initially find it attractive, but gradually become sick of it and then get a taste for more rational exchange.
I mean if Glenn Beck can start getting sick of hyper-partisan nonsense in favour of more constructive conversation, surely there’s hope for us all?
I think it was Nick Clegg who pointed out that the German parliament is often regarded as pretty boring, but its politics are in many ways all the better for that. The House of Commons really shouldn’t be “show business for ugly people”.
I’ve been pondering if it’s worse than even this article suggests. We seem to have not just stopped listening to each other politely, but abandoned the democratic contract in its entirety?
Democracy was the best alternative to two clans facing each other with muskets across a muddy field. And the vital protocol which makes democracy a useful alternative to discord is the acceptance of the result by all sides. Am I wrong in thinking we have ditched democratic protocol of ‘result acceptance’ in favour of some angry, tantrum, ‘Red Mist politics’?
Once one side refuses to accept a democratic result, it is the natural order of things for all others to refuse likewise, wherein at that point, democracy dies.
Do that group of angry Red Mist Remainers, seriously think an equally angry group of Red Mist Leavers are going to quietly abide by a second referendum and passively return to the diktat of an unelected EU? Not a snowball hope in hell. So what do we do, now that we appear to have abandoned the key protocol of the democratic contract, which is, the mature civility of accepting the result?
Sheila,
If the vote is a vote for slavery, while we agree the voters have voted for slavery it doesn’t mean I have to agree with them or stop campaigning against it. Now if you accept that argument why is Brexit different, I don’t agree with it and don’t have to support it. While we will leave the EU it doesn’t mean going forward as bad things happen just because people voted for it i can’t point out it was a stupid decision and the people who voted for it should reflect on the decision they made.
We saw a play by Sir Peter Ustinov. Between the announcement of a ceasefire for 11.00 and the end of hostilities at 11.00 somebody died, hit by a bullet or an artillery shell, and became an Unknown Soldier in his family’s tradition.
Another example of this sort of thing is “….so-and-so has car crash interview”. Reminds me of the Not the Nine O’Clock News sketch in which two neighbouring newspaper vendors are competing with each other by revealing increasingly hyperbolic poster headlines, until one finally trumps the other with “Millions Mangled in Motorway Madness”.
I think we can help by avoiding any violent language & by not making an overblown case for our beliefs.
I’m passionate about attentive listening, Sheila – after all I am a counsellor! – and your idea of ‘mature civility of accepting’ would actually mean stopping talking and listening, and as Frankie indicates, continuing to campaign against things we believe are wrong. As I have said in another piece, I believe we have to talk and listen more to people now, as Lib Dem politicians, and empower them by hearing their concerns and trying to meet them. By all means though as the author suggests recognise the hyperbole and half-truths being spread in the media, social and popular, and express our passionate beliefs as he writes here and Lorenzo agrees without exaggeration.
I can’t believe that in the 1990s I thought that the internet would be wonderful for politics. I was had.
Admittedly I think that what the article talks about here is symptom rather than cause as such. The real problem is that the world rushed headlong into the internet without any real thought about what we were doing – or even if we wanted. Easier to talk about such a debate than have one of course. But looking back we (and by that I mean global society) really needed to think much more about what we were moving to.
It may well be that the next ‘tech revolution’ (gene manipulation) will see the same thing – sweeping, rapid changes with no real thought.
Part of me agrees with Nick but an awful lot of me wants to see that sort of headline about one of our MPs! I want to see passion about the awful future Labour and the Tories want to lead us to. I’m concerned that moderation is seen as wishy washy liberalism or worse, apathy. Anger can be a force for good and I think we as a party need it to cut the Gordian knot of Brexit politics when the two main parties are leading us over a cliff.
I don’t entirely agree.
I don’t think things have changed that much at all. The American elections rarely returns a party for more than two terms. The Democrats were in for two terms and then the Republicans won. This is actually normal. The odd bit was Trump winning the nomination as the Republican candidate. But even then the Republican Party does seem to like celebrity. Reagan, Eastwood and Schwarzenegger. Also the 19th Century produced some very dodgy presidents. As for Brexit, I think what really happened is that the Collapse of the Soviet Union convinced some politicians and some of the commentariat that this meant that domestic politics had changed more than it had. The End of History and all that. London was then sold to as a sort global hub along the lines of New York.. Lots of myths were created and applied to the whole country. Then the cracks appeared, Because it turns out the British don’t actually want mass immigration (which every single survey of attitudes has repeatedly showed), are not all hip young things (demographics) and have never been entirely sold on Europe (a referendum at any point from 1979 onwards could have gone either way). So I’d argue that all that has really happened is that a fantasy version of Britain born in the Blair years had it’s bubble popped by holding a plebiscite. Some talk wistfully about the Danny Boyle Olympics and the alleged changes since then, but was it really any more representative of reality than any other state organised event designed to impress the world by projecting an image of modernity?. Sort the Guardian friendly version of synchronised El Presidente saluting a flypast as he shows of a state of the art hotel complex. In short all social media really does is expose politics to the grumbles of voters.
Sheila Gee, the way you write it appeals to me !
Sheila,
I don’t think the LibDems can be accused of returning to muskets in support of their views on Brexit. Their campaign was to offer the people the chance to relive the trauma of the referendum all over again.
Unaccountably, their voter share went down. Maybe the penny will drop. Maybe it won’t. But they haven’t subverted democracy. They’ve just been taught a lesson by it. It took UKIP over 40 years to overturn the last referendum and the way the remain side are shaping they will need at least that.
Much though I dislike socialists, Corbyn must be applauded for his dignified manner and campaign. It’s the Tories who offered the stream of personal insults and their press the endless attacks.
So it was nice to see the smile wiped off the faces of all those bullies by the voters’ pencils.
But people are getting dangerously frustrated with their politicians who have elbowed their into positions of leadership to advance themselves and with no interest in the peoples’ problems.
The only offerings are “crush the poor” or “eat the rich”. Both have been tried many times and have all ended in disaster. Attempts to find a better way seem to be drowned out by the hot heads with megaphones, on this blog and in the wider media.
To present the Lib Dem policy as being ‘to offer the people the chance to relive the trauma of the referendum all over again’, Palehorse, is exactly the sort of distortion by subtle denigration which this article would seem to suggest should be considered undesirable.
Fortunately the government and opposition benches in parliament are two sword lengths apart.