What now for the centre?

‘When the autumn weather turns the leaves to flame/One hasn’t got time for the waiting game’. So sang Frank Sinatra on September Song and it is hard not to mirror his impatience. In many ways the June general election was a disappointment for Liberal Democrats, but the way that politics has fragmented in the fallout from the vote does offer some points of reflection- not all of which are negative.
One theme of the summer was a revived interest in a new ‘centrist’ party that could lead the fight against Brexit. I’m sceptical about the need for another party, but it was interesting that few responded with the line ‘What about the Lib Dems’? As hard as it may be, Liberal Democrats have to face up to why- as a pro Remain and centrist party- they are not seen as a natural answer to this question.
A major problem for the Liberal Democrats is an inability to get a foot hold into the news cycle and its associated commentary and review platforms. The Liberal Democrats will need to start punching above their weight in order to get noticed and Vince Cable’s ‘I can be the next prime minister’ rhetoric was clever in this regard. The party also needs to stop feeling bashful about its role in the coalition government; much good was done and some mistakes were made, but owning it and being proud of that time and the good things achieved will be crucial.
One big opportunity for the Liberal Democrats is also a potential problem; namely Brexit. The party has managed to forge itself as the predominate political party opposing the UK’s exit from the European Union. While this did not result in an increase in votes at the last general election, there is good reason to believe this may change as the government’s handling of Brexit and the Labour Party’s mixed messaging starts to become apparent to the public. However there are two major negatives in the Liberal Democrat’s pro EU line. The first is the danger of being seen as a single issue party, there will need to be an offer to the public that goes well beyond the narrow arguments about the Brexit process. The second issue is that- after the financial crisis of 2008 and the following ‘austerity’- many voters see the EU as part of the ‘status quo’ that has seen people’s pay and opportunities diminish. Insisting the Liberal Democrats are the sensible and moderate party who oppose Brexit may well reinforce the view that we are the ‘business as usual’ party.
Indeed challenging the status quo must be a driving mantra for the Liberal Democrats throughout the next parliament. Much is taken- a lot misguided- from Emmanuel Macron’s victory in the French Presidential Election, but one thing that is striking was his ability both to marginalise the old guard and the new populists of both left and right on a centrist platform built on reforming and challenging the status quo.
In trying to develop a broad base and reaching out to a wider audience, the Liberal Democrats are going to have to look across the political spectrum for ideas and shared values, building walls based on tribal party loyalties will only reduce the scope for creativity and new ideas. Particularly, Liberal Democrats need to understand the appeal of the Corbyn phenomena and why swathes of people- not just the young- who are interested in values such as fairness and social justice.
Centrist politics finds itself in a peculiar position at the moment where many people articulate a desire for evidence based, pragmatic politics that are subject to the whims of ideological excess, but also feel that moderate politics is too timid to meet the challenges the country faces.
* Steven Duckworth is treasurer of the Social Democrat Group, which is being formed to celebrate and develop our social democrat heritage, and to reach out to social democrats beyond the party. He writes in a personal capacity.
As I have said before, what do the Liberal Democrats have to say to London cabbies being undercut by Uber who do not need the same knowledge or even the ability to speak English properly, Port Talbot and Redcar steelworkers under threat by cheap foreign steel, the IT workers facing constant job offshoring, BBC and council staff outsourced to Capita having their jobs offshored, Southern / Northern and Merseyside railway guards under threat from government policy to axe them, and the drivers having to take on legal liability for their duties as well, prison officers facing the prospect of cuts and being outsourced to G4S, the tradesmen having to compete with foreign labour, Deliveroo workers on zero hour contracts facing attacks when out on their bikes, NHS / teaching / police / fire brigade facing cuts, the workers at Ford or Cadbury who have had jobs sent overseas and so on.
It is easy to see why the above are pro Corbyn / UKIP and / or Brexit voters / against liberal economics / against globalisation / against free trade deals / against free movement and immigration / against privatisation.
To many people the Lib Dems these days are seen as reflecting the least popular aspects of Conservative economic policy and the least popular aspects of Labour social policy – i.e. privatise everything, let everyone compete globally with the world, let everyone into the country and be soft on criminals.
That for many is the general perception of the party, rightly or wrongly.
Being defined as centrist pro-remainers? How inspiring. No thanks.
The first things to understand about Corbynism are
1 It is not essentially “far left” as we have unsuccessfully tried to ape the Tories by suggesting it is (in a sense, Thatcherism and its economic “tail” is far right).
2 It has successfully opened a big swathe of public opinion, possibly especially young people, to the view that post Thatcher neo-liberalism is not a successful and equitable form of politics and economics long-term.
Any attempt by us to come back, therefore, needs to acknowledge that, and far from “owning and being proud of” events in the Coalition years, we should in fact be acknowledging that facts have moved on. Steven is wrong in fact about the EU being the only argument in our recent election campaign and manifesto, and there were points where we were more radical than Corbyn, eg reversal of benefit cuts, and the need to strengthen public finances on a broader base for increasing taxes than a somewhat meaningless concentration on the “top 5% – or 1%” (or whatever Labour actually said). In fact “centrism” is not a very reliable position, when it seems the majority are not felling the status quo is particularly good.
As “Brexit reality” rolls out – possibly starting with TM in Florence today – it will become clearer that our position in the EU does not generally buttress inequality, and it should be our role to explain the international democratic advantage of what happens there, and the way that that democratic cooperation can and should help our people (there are numerous examples of Westminster / Whitehall denying UK people advantages that other peoples in the EU have had from European guidelines, as a for instance of things being Government’s doing rather than the myth of the EU stopping us doing things, or making us do them!)
The SDP was founded, in part to press the case for remaining pro European, and I would hope and assume that Steven maintains that case.
Centrism – one big yawn. A little but of this and a little bit of that adds up to a little bit of nowt.