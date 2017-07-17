What should our policy on one of the defining issues of the age be?

Do not think about whether we should call for another referendum. A referendum is a mechanism, not a policy. Instead, what should we ask our fellow countrymen and countrywomen to support?

Seventy years ago some of our forebears put forward the policy, in the ashes of our continent, to exchange the conflicts of nations for the cooperation of peoples.

It has been a spectacular success.

What, in those dark times, must have looked like a utopian fantasy has largely come to pass. In seventy years no member state, once admitted to the fold, has engaged in armed conflict with any other member state. Newly democratised Fascist dictatorships have been kept as stable liberal democracies. Newly liberated Communist tyrannies have had their economies and societies utterly transformed. In the continent that gave rise to both Communism and Fascism, and where destructive, terrible, wars were commonplace; that is a magnificent achievement.

We have enshrined human rights. Acted on workers rights, acted on the environment. Decisions affecting the continent are taken by the continent, subject to the scrutiny and approval of the people of the continent: both by state’s governments and a directly elected parliament. Europe-wide regulation prevents a rush to the bottom and not only eases passage at borders but removes, for trade, those borders entirely. Borders to trade are no more! Our entire model of trade, the imperialist model, is no more.

And think of that imperialism; think how it was, how we were, and where we have come from. We were part of a war-like continent of vicious nationalism and subjugation of others. Our post war story, of which the European project is an inextricable part, is of how European Civilisation dragged itself to where it can begin to claim the epithet “civilisation”.

To be part of that civilisation should be our policy. Shaping that civilisation should be our policy. Sharing the benefits of that should be our policy. And, of course, sharing the burdens should be our policy. We should not shirk our work in building a better continent, a continent acting for a better world.

It is true that, last June, the democratic process produced a decision to withdraw from that great civilising project. We are entitled to resubmit our policy to the democratic process, to ask our fellow countrymen and countrywomen to change their minds. We are entitled to, in any event. But as we look into the abyss of Brexit we have a duty ask for a change of course.

There are those who seek to mitigate the disaster rather than turn from it; to hang onto the Customs Union, to remain within the Single Market.

No.

Doing so would leave us without voice, unable to shape the future of our continent, subject to laws and policies we have no control over. Not citizens of our continent but subjects of a subject power, subjects of an overseas dominion of an entity we have no claim to.

It is not “the Tory” approach to withdrawal that is the issue: it is withdrawal. It is not withdrawal without a “good deal” that is the issue: it is withdrawal. Now is not the time to suggest damage limitation. It is the time to drop discussion of the nature of withdrawal and ask the people of Northern Ireland, Wales, Scotland and England to turn away from withdrawal. To ask them to turn to the great European project. To join, as full members, to work with our fellow European citizens to build our future together.

* Tony Lloyd is a member in Lewisham Liberal Democrats, an accountant and so pro European that he insisted on the European national anthem at his wedding.