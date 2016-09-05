What the Electoral Reform Society Report on the Referendum missed out

Recently, the Electoral Reform Society published its report on the EU Referendum. It’s an interesting read.

It’s main recommendations include:

greater pre-legislative scrutiny of a Referendum Bill

a more deliberative approach

a body which can rule on the veracity of claims

In the immediate aftermath of the referendum, ERS conducted a poll to find out the key influencers of and perceptions about the campaign.

This graphic, showing where people got their information from, sums up how well the Leave campaign hit its target market and how completely rubbish the Remain campaign was.

The report talks a lot of sense but misses the mark in some crucial ways, though.

Scotland wasn’t a bunch of roses

First of all, the Scottish Referendum comes in for more praise than it perhaps deserves. Until the EU Referendum, I said that the Better Together campaign was the worst campaign in the history of democracy. Perhaps it’s now been overtaken by both Stronger In and Vote Leave.

The Yes campaign in Scotland is often praised but, actually, beyond the illusory froth of inclusiveness, it was searingly negative and became more so as polling day approached. Three weeks from that referendum, commentator David Torrance observed:

Yesterday I read of Yes supporters planning to use pens to mark their ballot papers amid fears their pencilled crosses might be altered, and, while that might be an extreme example, it’s an inevitable by-product of the Yes campaign’s negative phase, not just scaremongering over the NHS, potential cuts to the Barnett Formula (what do they think would happen to it after a Yes vote?) and the prospect of government by Boris/Farage/insert political bogeyman here.

The Scottish referendum was a divisive experience and shouldn’t be held up as an example of how to do things perfectly. In fact, some of the worst lessons from the Scottish referendum were repeated by both sides in the EU Referendum, contributing to the failure of the campaign to properly engage and inform.

There’s no mention of thresholds

You can’t add a person to a toddler group committee, or any other organisation, without, usually, a 2/3 majority. That’s a sensible thing to make sure that you’ve built a consensus ahead of even slightly small change. Yet roughly half the country can dictate to roughly the other half a course of action that will cause massive problems for everybody for decades to come. That can’t possibly be acceptable. You might want to have a look in the ERS report and see the massive spike in Google searches for “What does the EU do?” on 24th June, the day after the referendum.

Do we need to look at a process of making it much more difficult to make these decisions without a greater consensus in the country?

That, to me, seems to be a very important part of any future discussion around referenda. You might argue that it should have been around this one. All parliamentarians were caught napping on this, with disastrous consequences. Professor A C Grayling has written extensively on these issues since the referendum, saying here:

The poor drafting of the 2015 Referendum Act is a material factor likewise. If there was any risk of it being misunderstood that it was advisory only, a supermajority should have been stipulated. For a massively consequential constitutional change such as Brexit involves, nothing less than a two-thirds majority should be mandatory. The voting age should have been 16, since the younger generations are the most affected. British ex-pats should not have been disenfranchised on the grounds that they had lived abroad for longer than a certain period: that is an assault on their right as nationals. As it was indeed an advisory referendum, there should have been a variety of questions exploring whether further discussion with the EU on key issues would have satisfied some concerns about the nature of membership. In short, the simplistic ‘in-out’ question and the restricted nature of the permitted constituency represent major problems.

He’s arguing for Parliament to stop Brexit. That would, in my view, be extremely problematic, but I am in no doubt that a further mandate should be sought, particularly as the realities hit home. Today’s developments from Japan are the tip of the iceberg. Why would people invest here when they can build factories 25 miles across the water and have access to half a billion more people?

How do we scrutinise claims made in the heat of a campaign?

The Report says that a body, perhaps set up by the Electoral Commission, should rule on whether claims are factual. They cite that the equivalents of the Advertising Standards Agency in other countries do rule on political ads. In this country we’ve veered away from doing that on the grounds that it may be a very slippery slope.

The UK Statistical Authority did say that the £350 million a week claim made by Leave was, basically, hogwash, but nobody listened.

What do you think is the best way to stop untrue claims embedding themselves in the minds of the public?

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings