What we need from Vince

In terms of our national campaign, the 2017 election was a failure. Yes, we increased our number of MPs, but this was not because of a coherent and appealing overall message, it was because of 12 very hard fought local campaigns, and good strategic pooling of resources into target seats.
The leadership of the Party assumed that the main dividing line among the electorate would be Remainers vs Leavers, and so led with our vehement opposition to Brexit, but this did not resonate. Corbyn’s luke-warm-at-best Remain credentials did not put people off, and this is probably because the public themselves are a lot more luke warm on the issue than we are.
If I had to describe the mood of the country on Brexit right now I would describe it as “meh – let’s wait and see” rather than “let’s overturn the whole damn thing”. Indeed, a YouGov polling report published a few weeks before the election campaign started found that only 21% of the public favoured going against the result of the referendum. Perhaps this will change as the impact of Brexit on our daily lives becomes clearer, but for now, we have been making the wrong pitch.
But what is the right pitch? The most straightforward way for a third party to gain popular support is by painting the main two as the establishment options; too similar, too set in their ways of thinking, and then appealing to people’s frustrations by pitching themselves as the change from the norm. The difficulty here though is that the main two parties are not the same, and Corbyn is hoovering up all the anti-establishment sentiment in a way that we can’t compete with.
So we need to play to our strengths. Vince Cable is not going to seem like Mr Revolutionary but he can certainly seem like Mr Intelligent, Mr Economist. When he talks about budgets and deficits and borrowing he sounds like he knows what he’s on about, and he has had a long career, full of experience, to demonstrate this.
Going head to head with the Tories as the Party of “economic competence” may therefore be the way forward for us, challenging Theresa May’s hopeless “strong and stable” mantra and presenting Vince and the Lib Dems as the truly sensible, stable hand. Cable’s professorial air is a selling point, when Theresa May is increasingly seeming out of her depth and Jeremy Corbyn’s biggest drawback is the economic impracticality of his ideas.
So that’s my idea for what it’s worth. Pitch Vince Cable as a wise professor, not the kind who goes on stage at Glastonbury or gets his speeches dubbed over Stormzy videos, but the kind who genuinely knows what he is talking about, and is smarter and safer than the other options for Britain.
* Jon is a political consultant in London. He joined the Lib Dems in September 2016.
Political parties thinking in terms of their “pitch” and trying to adopt the most popular one is a major reason why so many people are alienated by politics. Of course you need to be able to present clear and simple messages, even slogans, that summarise your political beliefs and policies, but it is the beliefs and policies that matter. Pretending to be something you are not, or trying to hide what’s really important to you behind popular messages is cynical and wrong, as well as ultimately being doomed to failure. The Tories using Brexit as a pathway to achieve their real aims of unbridled, exploitative capitalism and Labour using Brexit as a means to achieve an isolated socialist regime are not models we should follow, at any costs.
Vince Cable is getting increased airtime and a hearing because he is saying what he believes, on behalf of a party where a vast majority of members share his passion to “Exit from Brexit”. How we communicate that message matters, but trying to tone it down because it is not winning votes right now would be deeply wrong.
When he talks about budgets and deficits and borrowing he sounds like he knows what he’s on about……
Sure he does sound like he knows. And he probably does. But are his statements intended to inform or obfuscate?
When was the last time he made the point that the Government’s deficit, to the penny, had to equal everyone else’s surplus? That’s just self evidently obvious and I’m sure he must know that.
If so, why doesn’t he say it?
We are in wait and see mode now. People can see things are getting worse and some brave Brexiteers are starting to backtrack, Norway anyone? Most are still holding onto nurse for fear of something worse (copy right David Raw I believe) or dancing off with Jezza, but and it is a big BUT you can feel the unease it isn’t going as it should be.
Brexit hasn’t ended yet and we are not moving on this puzzles and irritates the most strident Brexiteers, hence their screams to finish it, no back tracking they scream. The sunlit uplands are no where is sight and they are starting to worry soon nurse will have to gol, they may need a true Brexiteer and turn to someone like the Reece Mogga leprechaun with his pot of Empire new gold (only a true Brexiteer can see that golden pot, to anyone else it looks like an empty pot with a hole in the bottom)
Jezza’s followers are shocked he is a Brexiteer but what are they to do.? Talk footie perhaps like my college Jezza’s now ex friend. Both camps are offering something for nothing with no hope of achieving it. As time goes by people will drift away first of all to talk footie, bake off and the like but then as the hurt increases, well they will be looking for someone to blame and some one to rally behind. The interesting bit will be who gets the blame, the rich, the immigrants the EU or the brave Brexiteers. Only time will tell, but one thing i will predict is nurse isn’t going to come out of this well.
“When was the last time he made the point that the Government’s deficit, to the penny, had to equal everyone else’s surplus? That’s just self evidently obvious and I’m sure he must know that.
If so, why doesn’t he say it?”
Probably because it makes no sense unless you elaborate on who you mean by everyone else
@ Bill,
For a start that would include you and I ! Even Vince himself would have to be included.
Of course making all three of us richer than we currently are wouldn’t always be a good idea. We might spend too much and create too much inflation. On the other hand we might create jobs and much needed economic activity. If Vince were ever back in government it would be his task to get the balance right.
Someone has to be in deficit for others to be in surplus. Someone has to hold the negative numbers so others can hold the positive. Everything has to sum to zero.
That’s something else I’m sure he knows but is reluctant to explain.
The Voters mostly treated June 8th as a giant Byelection with only 2 candidates who mattered, Corbyn & May. All the “Others” got squeezed, even the Mighty SNP. We lost 1/16th of our vote but The Greens lost 3/5ths & UKIP 3/4rs of theirs. We held on & made the best of the hand we were given.
The question now is how quickly we can recover & we just dont know yet.
Peter,
Not if you can create money you don’t. Strange but true, a fair portion of our national debt is money created by the Bank of England and owned by them.
I don’t think we have to pitch Vince as a wise professor because that is exactly what he is. I’m very near to being in a funk about Brexit and fear for my children’s and grandchildren’s future.
I went to listen to Vince in Manchester last weekend and found myself giving a sigh of relief. I voted for Tim and still hope he can play a major role in the party but Vince knows what he’s talking about, especially on the economy, and comes across as a thinker who has prepared for his role as leader and who just might be able to save us from the disaster the two main parties seem intent on dragging us towards.