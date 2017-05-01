What were you doing 20 years ago today?

Some of you reading this won’t even have been born in 1997, or have been too young to take part in the General Election that year.

20 years ago today was a blistering hot day in Chesterfield. I was knocking up all over town.

I had spent most of the campaign doing front of house in our brilliant little office which was happily situated right next door to a pretty decent Italian restaurant. Several times we ordered food from them and they brought it across on proper plates, with real cutlery. A total luxury for an election office.

We had been working hard to get Tony Rogers elected in Chesterfield. Over the previous few years, we had really been challenging the local Labour hegemony, winning by-election after by-election. While New Labour were very much ahead in the polls, it was very much Old Labour who ran the Derbyshire town.

It was such brilliant fun. Very busy, of course. Paul Holmes as agent is never one to under-estimate anyone’s capacity for work. Legend had it that he took envelopes to stuff to a woman in the early stages of labour. He says he can’t remember doing such a thing, but nobody who knows him seems to have much trouble believing it. There was one time during the European campaign in 1994 when he decided that sorting out a million election addresses wasn’t enough work for us to do and he got us all stuffing envelopes for a by-election in Bradford South too.

He certainly liked to challenge us. You’d be in the middle of doing something and he’d come along with some mailing that needed to go out by the last posting time which was impossibly close. And we always stepped up and did it. We called him lots of names in the process, always to his face and he bore that with good humour.

Although there was much humour to make the hard work more bearable, that election was also tinged with anxiety.

We all thought the Tories were gone in 1992. While New Labour was well ahead in the polls five years later, there was always that frisson of fear that they would somehow manage to retain power.

In those days, printing out the target letters on EARS was so much more of a faff than it is today and was the cause of much swearing and threats of violence. Entering data was time consuming too. None of these fancy barcode scanners that you have today.

I had something like 15 hours sleep in the last 5 days of the campaign. I certainly couldn’t do that these days.

We started out 6,500 votes behind Labour and ended up 5,800 votes behind – quite an incredible result to take votes from them on a landslide night like that. In 2001, Paul Holmes, as candidate this time, finished the job and won.

My memories of the count were having a quiet wee tear of joy in the tv room at the thought of us having a Scottish Parliament at last when Tony Benn walked in eating a white chocolate magnum.

We got to bed at about 7 am and I woke up just as Blair was going in to Downing Street.

The whole country seemed to be full of optimism, but I never warmed to him. I didn’t believe anything he said. He just left me cold. The only times I’ve ever felt moved by anything he’s said was when Diana died and his recent pronouncements about Brexit.

So that was my 1997 election. How was yours?

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings