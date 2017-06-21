What would be in your Queen’s speech?

As the Queen heads to Westminster and delivers a speech which will go something like “My Government is doing, well, not that much actually. Now that it has ditched the bonkers policy nobody liked in its manifesto, there’s just Brexit really. Oh, and lots of money to Northern Ireland.”
So, as the events in Westminster unfold, what would be your big idea for the Queen’s Speech. What one piece of legislation would you bring in?
I guess the obvious Lib Dem ones are PR and the Standardisation of Letterboxes. I’d like to see putting the International Code on the Marketing of Breastmilk Substitutes into law as well as serious efforts to help women who want to breastfeed their babies to do so. That would be a massive contributor to the future health of the nation and would reduce future health inequalities as I have written before.
So what would your big idea be? Think as far out of the box as you like and don’t allow yourself to be constrained by current parliamentary arithmetic.
* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings
Standardisation of letterboxes certainly made me giggle.
II feel that people tend to get a bit over-excited about breastfeeding. Some women can’t do it and, to be honest, that’s ok. It’s not the end of the world.
I think I’ll go with a Mulhollandesque pub protection bill and slashing of import duty on wine. But I’m feeling a little flippant this morning.
1. PR for Westminster.
2. Allow local authorities to borrow against their housing stock for new social housing.
3. The EU to be renamed the “Union of Europe” UE. in leaving the EU and joining the UE, the Government will deliver its Brexit policy in full.
4. Supermarkets to be banned from charging £1 for supermarket trolley hire, instead electric shocks / lazer defence system (to be decided locally) for anyone removing from the area.
5. Northern Ireland to be physically detached from the Republic of Ireland and to be towed between Portsmouth and the Isle of Wight to improve transport links. At DUP request, they can march between Ryde and Cowes to their hearts’ content, thus solving the legacy issues from NI.
6. Any driveway over a certain length in a Lib Dem held / target ward must move its mailbox from the front door to the edge of the property to protect the health and sanity of deliverers.
Sorted!
Mine would be to require mandatory re-testing of older drivers after the age of 80. This would remove the need for children to have those difficult conversations with elderly parents when we know it is time for them to consider giving up driving.
My government recognises that our country’s wealth and prosperity is only increased by increased productivity. In the long term it is only higher productivity that will reduce costs for consumers and enable workers pay to be increased in real terms.
It therefore proposes measures to increase productivity by introducing domestic policies to spur innovation, technology adoption, and the reallocation of resources from low productivity organisations to high productivity organisations. This applies equally to public and private sectors.
As the Governor of the Bank of England said in his speech earlier this week ……
“While the most productive companies have continued to innovate, others have become slower at adopting those innovations. Speeding up the rate of take-up of new inventions and processes – for example greater product market competition and challenges to management to benchmark against best practice would provide a significant boost to overall productivity growth. “
Re Standard letter boxes and the length of driveway to the letter box.
An example of increased productivity (see above) would be the increased use of electronic communications by the Lib Dem organisation to communicate its messages to not only a household but direct to individuals. This seems to have worked for Labour in the general election.
1. Proportional Representation.
2. Scrap the Snoopers Charter.
3. Cancel Brexit.
4. Privatise Network Rail, Post Office and greater outsourcing in the emergency services.
5. Lower corporation tax to Irish rates.
6. A massive crackdown on hate crime.
7. Stronger pushes for equal representation and quotas in business.
1 Drop Brexit
2 Declare a Day of Apology for Brexit, everyone apologises to everyone else
3 Parliament takes a long holiday while all Politicians go to The Country to get their Heads together.
1) Land value taxation.
2) Longer assured tenancies.
3) End Bedroom Tax
The new offence of wasting canvassers time. Violation would include not clearly marking letter boxes at the bottom of the drive and hence enticing the long walk and search process unnecessarily before inflicting loss of self esteem for not spotting it in the first place. Fines based on per foot of drive.
I’d abolish reading menus out loud in restaurants!
Are you really in talks with the Conservatives, BTW.