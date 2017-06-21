What would be in your Queen’s speech?

As the Queen heads to Westminster and delivers a speech which will go something like “My Government is doing, well, not that much actually. Now that it has ditched the bonkers policy nobody liked in its manifesto, there’s just Brexit really. Oh, and lots of money to Northern Ireland.”

So, as the events in Westminster unfold, what would be your big idea for the Queen’s Speech. What one piece of legislation would you bring in?

I guess the obvious Lib Dem ones are PR and the Standardisation of Letterboxes. I’d like to see putting the International Code on the Marketing of Breastmilk Substitutes into law as well as serious efforts to help women who want to breastfeed their babies to do so. That would be a massive contributor to the future health of the nation and would reduce future health inequalities as I have written before.

So what would your big idea be? Think as far out of the box as you like and don’t allow yourself to be constrained by current parliamentary arithmetic.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings