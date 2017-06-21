Caron Lindsay

What would be in your Queen’s speech?

By | Wed 21st June 2017 - 10:28 am

As the Queen heads to Westminster and delivers a speech which will go something like “My Government is doing, well, not that much actually. Now that it has ditched the bonkers policy nobody liked in its manifesto, there’s just Brexit really. Oh, and lots of money to Northern Ireland.”

So, as the events in Westminster unfold, what would be your big idea for the Queen’s Speech. What one piece of legislation would you bring in?

I guess the obvious Lib Dem ones are PR and the Standardisation of Letterboxes. I’d like to see putting the International Code on the Marketing of Breastmilk Substitutes into law as well as serious efforts to help women who want to breastfeed their babies to do so. That would be a massive contributor to the future health of the nation and would reduce future health inequalities as I have written before.

So what would your big idea be? Think as far out of the box as you like and don’t allow yourself to be constrained by current parliamentary arithmetic.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

10 Comments

  • Stewart 21st Jun '17 - 10:40am

    Standardisation of letterboxes certainly made me giggle.

    II feel that people tend to get a bit over-excited about breastfeeding. Some women can’t do it and, to be honest, that’s ok. It’s not the end of the world.

    I think I’ll go with a Mulhollandesque pub protection bill and slashing of import duty on wine. But I’m feeling a little flippant this morning.

  • tpfkar 21st Jun '17 - 10:52am

    1. PR for Westminster.
    2. Allow local authorities to borrow against their housing stock for new social housing.
    3. The EU to be renamed the “Union of Europe” UE. in leaving the EU and joining the UE, the Government will deliver its Brexit policy in full.
    4. Supermarkets to be banned from charging £1 for supermarket trolley hire, instead electric shocks / lazer defence system (to be decided locally) for anyone removing from the area.
    5. Northern Ireland to be physically detached from the Republic of Ireland and to be towed between Portsmouth and the Isle of Wight to improve transport links. At DUP request, they can march between Ryde and Cowes to their hearts’ content, thus solving the legacy issues from NI.
    6. Any driveway over a certain length in a Lib Dem held / target ward must move its mailbox from the front door to the edge of the property to protect the health and sanity of deliverers.

    Sorted!

  • chris key 21st Jun '17 - 10:56am

    Mine would be to require mandatory re-testing of older drivers after the age of 80. This would remove the need for children to have those difficult conversations with elderly parents when we know it is time for them to consider giving up driving.

  • David Evershed 21st Jun '17 - 11:15am

    My government recognises that our country’s wealth and prosperity is only increased by increased productivity. In the long term it is only higher productivity that will reduce costs for consumers and enable workers pay to be increased in real terms.

    It therefore proposes measures to increase productivity by introducing domestic policies to spur innovation, technology adoption, and the reallocation of resources from low productivity organisations to high productivity organisations. This applies equally to public and private sectors.

    As the Governor of the Bank of England said in his speech earlier this week ……

    “While the most productive companies have continued to innovate, others have become slower at adopting those innovations. Speeding up the rate of take-up of new inventions and processes – for example greater product market competition and challenges to management to benchmark against best practice would provide a significant boost to overall productivity growth. “

  • David Evershed 21st Jun '17 - 11:24am

    Re Standard letter boxes and the length of driveway to the letter box.

    An example of increased productivity (see above) would be the increased use of electronic communications by the Lib Dem organisation to communicate its messages to not only a household but direct to individuals. This seems to have worked for Labour in the general election.

  • Stimpson 21st Jun '17 - 11:52am

    1. Proportional Representation.
    2. Scrap the Snoopers Charter.
    3. Cancel Brexit.
    4. Privatise Network Rail, Post Office and greater outsourcing in the emergency services.
    5. Lower corporation tax to Irish rates.
    6. A massive crackdown on hate crime.
    7. Stronger pushes for equal representation and quotas in business.

  • paul barker 21st Jun '17 - 12:19pm

    1 Drop Brexit
    2 Declare a Day of Apology for Brexit, everyone apologises to everyone else
    3 Parliament takes a long holiday while all Politicians go to The Country to get their Heads together.

  • Steve Griffiths 21st Jun '17 - 12:29pm

    1) Land value taxation.
    2) Longer assured tenancies.
    3) End Bedroom Tax

  • P. J. 21st Jun '17 - 12:48pm

    The new offence of wasting canvassers time. Violation would include not clearly marking letter boxes at the bottom of the drive and hence enticing the long walk and search process unnecessarily before inflicting loss of self esteem for not spotting it in the first place. Fines based on per foot of drive.

  • Philip Rolle 21st Jun '17 - 1:01pm

    I’d abolish reading menus out loud in restaurants!

    Are you really in talks with the Conservatives, BTW.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarPsi 21st Jun - 12:59pm
    For those complaining about the statement by Stephen Williams, it is another case of needing to know the context which an enquiry could do. For...
  • User AvatarP. J. 21st Jun - 12:48pm
    The new offence of wasting canvassers time. Violation would include not clearly marking letter boxes at the bottom of the drive and hence enticing the...
  • User AvatarPaul Walter 21st Jun - 12:46pm
    @Brian Evans 98 peers plus 12 MPs?
  • User AvatarStimpson 21st Jun - 12:37pm
    Unfortunately socialism and nationalism are two sides of the same coin, which is why you get hardline and intolerant attitudes amongst the socialist left or...
  • User AvatarDavid Allen 21st Jun - 12:30pm
    Tristan Ward: "There may be a (high risk) way of doing a deal with the Tories: Confidence and supply conditional on 1. Abolition of student...
  • User AvatarSteve Griffiths 21st Jun - 12:29pm
    1) Land value taxation. 2) Longer assured tenancies. 3) End Bedroom Tax
Sat 1st Jul 2017
13:00
Learning from the 'lections