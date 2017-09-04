The Voice

What’s going on in our Parliaments this week?

By | Mon 4th September 2017 - 8:55 am

So MSPs and MPs head back to Holyrood and Westminster this week. For MPs, it’ll be a short-lived two week session before another three week break for Conference recess. AMs in Cardiff have another two weeks off. MEPs have their plenary session in Strasbourg next week.

To say that the agenda was light for this week would be to over-estimate things.

On Tuesday, we have all the remaining stages of the Telecommunications Infrastructure (Relief from non domestic rates) Bill. I might be wrong but I can’t see this being too hotly controversial.

Wednesday has questions, including PMQs and an adjournment debate on knife crime. Thursday gets a bit more contentious when we come to the Repeal Bill which has the first day of its second reading.

There are some interesting Westminster Hall debates including one on banning letting agency fees to tenants – a long-standing Lib Dem policy pushed for by, among others, Lib Dem peer Olly Grender.

The main item of business at Holyrood this week is the Scottish Government unveiling its legislative programme for this year which has to be a bit busier than last year which only really saw one substantive bill passed. One big thing will be the Social Security Bill.

There is a very interesting Members’ Debate on lunchtime on Thursday on a motion asking for the roll-out of Universal Credit to be halted. It’s coming to much of Scotland in the next few months and it’s been a disaster elsewhere with people having to wait for weeks for any money at all. It looks like the Conservatives will be isolated in opposing the motion.

It’s a relatively gentle first week back. But with neither government in possession of a majority, we should always note that there is potential for mischief.

 

