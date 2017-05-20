What’s happening on the campaign trail today? Cole-Hamilton appeals to young voters

Scottish Liberal Democrat general election campaign chair Alex Cole-Hamilton and young activists will be outside the U.K. Green Investment Bank headquarters in Edinburgh where Alex will call on young voters to register before Monday’s deadline so that they can have a say in their future

He will declare that only the Liberal Democrats are making the steps necessary to leave behind a green legacy for future generations.

Leaving a sustainable legacy for our children is the most important task of this current generation and both UK and Scottish Government have failed in that task. The Conservatives don’t care for the environment and the selling off of the Green Investment Bank is just one example of the UK Government rolling back progress made by the Liberal Democrats and neglecting the needs of future generations. Meanwhile the reckless cut to Air Passenger Duty by the SNP will only further pollute our air. While the Conservatives continue to put forward a cold and mean-spirited vision of Britain, Liberal Democrats are committed to seeing a better future where we leave behind a world that is sustainable and green for our children and I urge those that want to see a greener future to vote Liberal Democrats.

Liberal Democrats take very seriously the responsibility of looking after our planet for future generations. There are also many other reasons for young people to choose the Liberal Democrats. Having a say on the Brexit deal is a big one. As is restoring their right to Housing Benefit and our plans to invest in education and mental health. Those 18 year olds who didn’t get a say in the EU referendum have a powerful reason to vote for us.

If you are reading this and you haven’t registered to vote, please do so here by Monday’s deadline.