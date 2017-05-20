The Voice

What’s happening on the campaign trail today? Cole-Hamilton appeals to young voters

By | Sat 20th May 2017 - 8:50 am

Scottish Liberal Democrat general election campaign chair Alex Cole-Hamilton and  young activists will be outside the U.K. Green Investment Bank headquarters in Edinburgh where Alex will call on young voters to register before Monday’s deadline so that they can have a say in their future

He will declare that only the Liberal Democrats are making the steps necessary to leave behind a green legacy for future generations.

Leaving a sustainable legacy for our children is the most important task of this current generation and both UK and Scottish Government have failed in that task.

The Conservatives don’t care for the environment and the selling off of the Green Investment Bank is just one example of the UK Government rolling back progress made by the Liberal Democrats and neglecting the needs of future generations. Meanwhile the reckless cut to Air Passenger Duty by the SNP will only further pollute our air.

While the Conservatives continue to put forward a cold and mean-spirited vision of Britain, Liberal Democrats are committed to seeing a better future where we leave behind a world that is sustainable and green for our children and I urge those that want to see a greener future to vote Liberal Democrats.

Liberal Democrats take very seriously the responsibility of looking after our planet for future generations. There are also many other reasons for young people to choose the Liberal Democrats. Having a say on the Brexit deal is a big one. As is restoring their right to Housing Benefit and our plans to invest in education and mental health. Those 18 year olds who didn’t get a say in the EU referendum have a powerful reason to vote for us.

If you are reading this and you haven’t registered to vote, please do so here by Monday’s deadline.

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

3 Comments

  • theakes 20th May '17 - 9:37am

    Best of luck : at the moment we are heading for our worst result since the Liberal Party was founded in the 1860’s, worse than 1955 when with only 110 candidates we elected 6 and got 2.5% of the vote. On June 9th I hope we can obtain 3/4 MPs but ……. Any objective commentary would wonder how we manage after June 9th. Follow the model of the Free Democrats perhaps, who went to virtually no representation anywhere and just gritted it out, and little by little something will emerge in a few years time.

  • CassieB 20th May '17 - 10:12am

    It’s everyone on here being so cheerful that’s keeping us all going 🙂

  • Fiona 20th May '17 - 10:18am

    Alex Cole-Hamilton is a great asset to the party, and I’m pleased to see him taking a strong stance on sustainability and representing our values. My only comment would be that the SNP policy on reducing Air Passenger Duty is a big problem for climate change, not just local air quality, and makes an utter mockery of the Scottish “Greens” constantly wanting to align themselves with the SNP.

    theakes, do you think your constantly depressing, pessimistic, and off-topic comments help? As a matter of politeness, could you at least give the author the courtesy of a couple of on-topic sentences relevant to the article before giving us your standard ‘we’re doomed’ response?

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarCassieB 20th May - 10:12am
    It's everyone on here being so cheerful that's keeping us all going :-)
  • User AvatarPeter Watson 20th May - 9:42am
    @David Evans "could we have a photo that doesn’t have Nick and David Cameron sitting together, looking like best mates?" Like one from that Rose...
  • User Avatartheakes 20th May - 9:37am
    Best of luck : at the moment we are heading for our worst result since the Liberal Party was founded in the 1860's, worse than...
  • User AvatarDave Orbison 20th May - 9:29am
    Oops .... Obviously I meant to say "our efforts should be to STOP the re-election of a Tory Government" Please forgive me! :-)
  • User AvatarPeter Watson 20th May - 9:28am
    @Katharine Pindar "But we should keep hammering the first two principles" I think there is a significant weakness in that Lib Dem position (simultaneously anti-Brexit...
  • User AvatarDave Orbison 20th May - 9:24am
    It never ceases to amaze at as to the contortions some LibDems still go through in clinging to the notion that the Coalition was in...