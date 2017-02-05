What’s more interesting? Constitutional or transport geekery?

I will not divulge the names of the participants in this email conversation to protect the guilty. If they wish to out themselves in the comments, that is entirely up to them.

Someone very kindly emailed to say how much they had enjoyed my Lib Dem Lowdown for Newbies but asked why constitution geeks got a mention and not transport geeks. “That is so wrong.”

Actually, my correspondent had a point. Our erstwhile colleague, the lovely Helen Duffett, could tell you virtually anything you didn’t realise you wanted to know about the London underground system and our ranks have a fair share of people who know about transport systems of all types.

Then another party to our online conversation came out with the incendiary comment:

Constitution geeks are more interesting than train spotters.

Leaving aside the fact that transport is a much wider subject than trains, I thought that you might like to while away some time on this Sunday afternoon discussing who is right? Who is more interesting? Our constitutional experts who know everything about every electoral system known to man and could invent a few others or those experts who understand about transport?

I’m going to sit on the fence here and say that we need them both. We possibly at times need them to translate their geekery into human but we would be lost without people who could spot the power grabs in constitutional reforms at 50 paces and we desperately need people to give us a public transport system worthy of the 21st century.

Over to you…

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings