Caron Lindsay

What’s on at Conference today? The debates and speeches

By | Sun 17th September 2017 - 7:50 am
Here’s your rundown of what’s on in the hall today.

You can watch it all on the Autumn Conference Live Stream here and follow the #ldconf tag on Twitter. Keep an eye on the Liberal Democrat Facebook page, too, for some real treats.

09:00-09:10 Report, Federal Appeals Panel
09:10-10:00 Report, Parliamentary Parties – your chance to question MPs, our MEP and Lords about their activities
10:00-10:45 Policy Motion: Armed Forces personnel – Recruitment, retention and welfare
10:45-12:30 Policy Motion on Europe after Conference voted overwhelmingly (377-97) to suspend standing orders to do so. Vince pretty much made his speech in favour of the amendment at the rally last night.
12:30-12:50 Speech: Jo Swinson MP

12:50-14:10 Lunch

14:10-15:10 Vince’s Q & A – a chance for members to question the leader.
15:10-15:30 Speech: Kirsty Williams. Our only remaining parliamentarian in Government
15:30-16:45 Policy motion: Safe building standards for all homes – important after the Grenfell tragedy.
16:45-18:00 Policy motion: Centenary of Balfour Declaration

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

One Comment

  • William 17th Sep '17 - 8:08am

    Great that we suspended standing orders. Now to pass the motion unamended: a chance to put the destination (staying in the EU) before the vehicle (a referendum). Time to step away from the failed policy that is all too easily parodied as cutting a deal to remain in the single market then campaigning against out own deal.

