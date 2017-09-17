What’s on at Conference today? The debates and speeches

Here’s your rundown of what’s on in the hall today.

You can watch it all on the Autumn Conference Live Stream here and follow the #ldconf tag on Twitter. Keep an eye on the Liberal Democrat Facebook page, too, for some real treats.

09:00-09:10 Report, Federal Appeals Panel

09:10-10:00 Report, Parliamentary Parties – your chance to question MPs, our MEP and Lords about their activities

10:00-10:45 Policy Motion: Armed Forces personnel – Recruitment, retention and welfare

10:45-12:30 Policy Motion on Europe after Conference voted overwhelmingly (377-97) to suspend standing orders to do so. Vince pretty much made his speech in favour of the amendment at the rally last night.

12:30-12:50 Speech: Jo Swinson MP

12:50-14:10 Lunch

14:10-15:10 Vince’s Q & A – a chance for members to question the leader.

15:10-15:30 Speech: Kirsty Williams. Our only remaining parliamentarian in Government

15:30-16:45 Policy motion: Safe building standards for all homes – important after the Grenfell tragedy.

16:45-18:00 Policy motion: Centenary of Balfour Declaration

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings